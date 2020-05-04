We keep hearing it over and over again: These are unprecedented times.
But now we want to hear how you're navigating them.
We're collecting personal stories about what daily life looks like for Tucsonans during the coronavirus pandemic and how we're all managing. We are all in this together, but our experiences are so different. We want to provide a glimpse into what different individuals and families are doing and how everyone is feeling.
Whether you're working from home and helping kids with remote learning, or still reporting for work in an essential job, tell us what's on your mind.
Because sharing experiences helps us remember that we're not alone.
Think about what you've posted on social media about what's been challenging, what you're grateful for, how you're passing the time, what's been making you cry and what's been making you smile.
Are you sticking to a routine or have you thrown it all out the window? Are you picking up new hobbies, working on the house or letting yourself relax a bit?
We want to hear the good, the bad, the mundane and the funny.
We'll collect some of these responses to be published in a story. Your response can be as short as a few sentences or as long as a couple paragraphs. You can submit your experiences here.
You may receive a follow up call or email from a #ThisIsTucson writer for additional information and your responses may be edited for clarity and length.
Thanks for helping us keep our community connected.
- Your friends at #ThisIsTucson