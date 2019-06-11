Don't panic, but Father's Day is this Sunday.
If you already know what you're getting Dad, we salute you. If not, we're here to help.
We've put together a list of local experiences you can give your dad to let him know how much he means to you. Bonus: You won't have to wander Target hoping inspiration strikes or pay for two-day shipping.
For the fitness buff
ClassPass: Give your dad access to around 50 Tucson fitness studios by giving him a ClassPass membership. Monthly memberships run between $29 and $79. The $29 membership will get you 15 credits. Classes cost an average of four credits each. He'll be able to try everything from boxing to boot camp. Go to classpass.com for more information.
Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club membership: Pamper your dad with a membership at the racquet club, 4001 N. Country Club. A basic fitness membership for one person starts at $55 a month with an initiation fee of $75, but if you want to include more access (like tennis courts, racquetball, etc.) you can spend more. Go here for more information.
For the outdoorsy dude
Arizona State Parks annual pass: This pass will give your dad day-use access to state parks such as Catalina and Picacho Peak state parks. The standard pass costs $75 plus a $7 handling fee or the premium pass is $200 plus a $7 handling fee. The standard pass has a few restrictions during weekends and holidays. Go here for more information.
Topgolf gift card: This is like bowling but with a driving range and a swanky bar. You pay per bay here (4050 W. Costco Place) and can squeeze as many as six players into one bay. Prices start at $25 per bay, per hour and increase as the day progresses. Each player will also need to purchase a $5 membership card that keeps track of your score. Topgolf currently has a Father's Day special where you receive a $10 bonus card with every $50 in Topgolf gift cards you purchase through Sunday, June 16. Go to topgolf.com/us/tucson for more information.
For the adrenaline junkie
Rocks and Ropes gift card: Admission at Rocks and Ropes, 330 S. Toole Ave., is $18 for an adult plus $8 for equipment rental. There are also membership options or you can buy a 10-admission punchcard for $119. If you live on the east side, Bloc Climbing + Fitness bouldering gym, 8975 E. Tanque Verde Road, has similar rates. Go here for more information.
Axe-throwing gift certificate. Axe-throwing is apparently a thing now. At Splitting Timber Axe Range in the Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., $25 gets you 90 minutes of axe-throwing. To buy a gift certificate, go here.
For the movie lover
Old Tucson movie night: Boys and men of all ages get in free to Old Tucson June 15-16. If you go on Saturday, you can see a screening of "The Quick and the Dead" at 7 p.m. On Sunday there will be whisky tastings and a car show. Old Tucson is located at 201 Kinney Road. Go here for event details.
Loft membership: If your dad loves independent films, get him a membership to the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Memberships cost $90 for the year and include two free tickets, free member screenings, free popcorn with every visit, reduced admission to films and events and more. If he's not one who would love a membership, get him gift cards instead. Go here for details.
Roadhouse Cinemas: If dad likes a little luxury, get him gift cards to Roadhouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road. He'll feel spoiled when he kicks back in a recliner with a beer and dinner or gourmet popcorn watching the newest movies. This theater has a full bar, full menu and servers to bring it to you. Gift cards are available for purchase at the theater. Go here for info.
For a hoppy Father's Day
Brewery growler: If local beer is his thing, go to Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road, for a growler. It costs $8 for the glass and fills range from $10-20 depending on the beer. You can also get t-shirts, hats and button down shirts for $20-35. Go here for info.
Brewstillery Tour: Your dad will get a behind-the-scenes look at some of Tucson's craft breweries downtown. He'll get a flight of beer at each stop and sample locally made spirits. Make sure to get him lunch first, since this isn't a food tour. Three local breweries and two distilleries are included in the tour. The cost is $59. Go here to make reservations.
For the creative dad
Xerocraft: For crafty dads who love to learn new skills, get a Xerocraft membership. There are classes on 3D printing, sewing, laser cutting, metal shop, wood shop and more. Plus, members get daily access to the tool library, Members Only Hacks, Open Hacks, reduced class fees and local discounts. A two month membership costs $90. Go here for more info. Xerocraft is located at 101 W. Sixth Street.
Tucson Museum of Art membership: At the Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave., a $50 membership will get your dad unlimited free admission, discounts on art classes and museum stores, use of the research library and other goodies. Go here for info.
For the sports fan
UA Football season tickets: If your dad is a die hard UA football fan, get him season tickets. Tickets range in price from $70-405. Go here to get them.
Tucson Roadrunners season tickets: Your ice hockey loving dad will enjoy a large list of benefits with his season tickets including discounts on merchandise and parking, six ticket vouchers, holiday party, additional discounted tickets and more. Prices range from $391-$1,836. Go here for more info.