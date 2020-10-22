A Saturday night. A full moon. Halloween 2020 had all the elements of being the best one ever. Then, a pandemic happened and now everything is weird.
Festivities may look eerily different this year with the Pima County Health Department recommending that the community avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating, Halloween parties, haunted houses and festivals, all events that can put you in close proximity with others. But, Tucsonans are getting real creative to make sure kids and families can still enjoy some Halloween magic.
Communities are delivering candy bags to homes and groups have organized drive-thru events and fun things you can do while staying home.
If you are still planning to trick-or-treat, the health department recently issued guidance on how to minimize risk while you're out and about.
- Recommendations for those handing out candy include: setting up in open spaces rather than your doorstep, having a table or station set up where kids can grab treats and go and making sure pathways are clear of decorations and objects that might cause groups to bunch.
- For adults, take hand sanitizer and apply to your hands and kids' hands while you're out, and wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before eating any candy or treats.
- Trick-or-treaters should also wear cloth face masks (not costume masks) to cover their mouth and nose.
- Everyone is advised to wear a cloth mask, keep six feet of distance between people who do not live with you and stay home if you're not feeling well or are sick.
If going door-to-door feels too frightful this year, consider one of these trick-or-treating alternatives instead:
Have a spooktacular celebration at home
There's no place as risk-free as staying in your home sweet haunted home. You can still scare up some fun by decorating your house, creating your own scavenger hunt, cooking up a Halloween inspired dinner (mummy hot dogs and eyeball meatballs, anyone?) and watching your favorite not-so-spooky movies.
Check out these local places and resources that can help make staying in extra fang-tastic:
- Download a free desert-themed pumpkin stencils designed by Arizona Daily Star illustrator Chiara Bautista to carve the cutest Halloween pumpkin. There are four designs to choose from with step-by-step instructions and a video tutorial. Tag #ThisIsTucson in your creations on social media so we can see your masterpieces.
- Make your own Halloween treats with a spooky cupcake kit from local baker Paulina Delgado of Pau's Pan Dulce. Each kit comes with a half dozen vanilla or chocolate cupcakes, three pastry bags filled with buttercream in Halloween colors, and three containers of Halloween-themed sprinkles. Kits are $20 each, with free delivery within a certain radius on Oct. 30. Visit Pau's Pan Dulce on Instagram or call 520-244-4404 to place an order by Oct. 28.
- You can also decorate your own Halloween-themed sugar cookies with Taste Buds Bakery's DIY kits. You can choose from cute or spooky shape and each kit comes with a half dozen cookies and four icing colors. Kits are $15 each and the deadline to order is Oct. 25. Delivery is available on Oct. 30. Place your order on Taste Bud's Bakery website and see pictures of all the Halloween offerings on their Facebook page.
- Make your Halloween really rock, literally, with a virtual rock painting class hosted by Tipsy Picasso on Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. For $25 you'll get a kit with six rocks, paints and brushes, or you can use your own supplies and watch the livestream for free, although donations are appreciated.
Hop on your broomstick for these drive-in and drive-thru events
Enjoy all the Halloween fun and treats without having to leave your car at these upcoming drive-thru events. Really get into the spirit by decorating your car and dressing up the kiddos — after all, half the fun of Halloween is having the chance to show off your costume.
Drive-thru Rollin' Haunt
City of Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a drive-thru Rollin' Haunt event this weekend at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds with lots of Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and spooky photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will receive a candy bag. All participants must remain in their vehicles at all times and be alert for the safety of all staff and other participants.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Trunk or Treat Drive Thru
Dress-up for some mobile trick-or-treating! Drive-thru entertainment, a pumpkin giveaway, an enchanted forest and decorated trunks with candy bag giveaways. Vehicles will be directed along a route passing through the Town Hall Complex. Attendees will be able to dial-up spooky tunes in their car radios with instructions for that provided at the start of the route.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Municipal Complex, 360 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat Fall Festival
This year this church festival will have drive-thru trunk-or-treat and a drive-in-movie with free food. The drive-thru trunk-or-treat will be from 5-5:45 p.m. The drive-in movie, "Hotel Transylvania" will begin at 6 p.m. in the gym parking lot and tasty food and drink items will be delivered to your car.
When: Friday, Oct. 23, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Resurrection Church, 11575 N. First Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Resurrection Church Facebook event page for more information.
Trunk or Treat: Drive Thru Edition
Don't leave your car to go trick-or-treating, drive-thru instead! Drive along all the creative trunks, amazing costumes and candy at New Life Bible Fellowship this weekend.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.
Where: New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road
Cost: Free
Visit New Life Children Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Dragway's Drive Thru Trick or Treat
Dress up and drive through the dragstrip at Tucson Dragway to collect goodies and treats from local businesses, community leaders and racers. Candy bags will be handed out using extendable reach poles to minimize contact.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $10 per vehicle.
Reserve your ticket and find more information on Tucson Dragway's website.
Scary Good Sisterhood
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is hosting a kid-friendly drive through event at its midtown headquarters. Collect a goodie bag and drive through five different themed stations: cookies and costumes, 'She'roes, pumpkin PATCH, women of importance and membership mash for interactive activities. You don't have to be a Girl Scout to attend, this event is open to all ghouls.
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Girl Scouts Angel's Charity Place for Girls, 4300 E. Broadway. Enter the event from Columbus Boulevard.
Cost: Free
Find more information on the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona website.
Halloween Drive-thru Spooktacular
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a drive thru event on Halloween night with goodie bags for kids, an online costume contest and costumed characters.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Canada Drive
Cost: Free
Find more information on the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
"Hocus Pocus" on the big screen
Is it really even Halloween if you haven't watched "Hocus Pocus" several times during the month of October? You still have a chance to catch the Sanderson Sisters on the big screen on Halloween night, Oct. 31, at these drive-in theaters:
- El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets here.
- El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 1690 E. Tangerine Road, at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets here.
- Cactus Carpool Cinema, 4450 S. Houghton Road, at 6:30 p.m.. Get tickets here. Bonus: This drive-in is showing a double features, so you can also watch "Beetlejuice" at 8:30 p.m, too.
Outdoor events for ghouls and goblins
Stretch the celebration to last all day with these outdoor events from sunrise to sunset.
Costumes and Critters at Reid Park Zoo
Bring the kids in their costumes to prowl around the zoo for some safe and physically-distanced Halloween fun at the Reid Park Zoo.
This year’s Halloween event has been reimagined with health and safety in mind. The number of guests in the zoo is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. All guests over 5 are required to wear a face mask.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When:
Evenings: Oct. 23-25, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Daytime: Oct. 22-31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10.50 ages 15 and up, $6.50 ages 2-15
Visit the Reid Park Zoo Facebook event page for more information.
"Curse of Captain Cutthroat" at Trail Dust Town
Arrr! Visit the Trail Dust Town's Halloween event this month! The Pistoleros Wild West Show will transform their stage to perform "The Curse of Captain Cutthroat". This 30 minute, high-impact pirate action show will have cowboy style fight scenes, sword fights, cannons, high falls and firey explosions for all to enjoy.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Every Friday-Sunday in October, at 7 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit Trail Dust Town and Wild West Stunt Show website for more information.
Chalk for Hope, Heroes and Halloween
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Long Realty have come together to create a Halloween chalk art walk. This fun-filled event is socially distanced art walk where visitors can view murals created by local artists with designs of firefighters, healthcare workers and public safety officers.
Kids are encouraged to come dressed in first responder, healthcare and fun Halloween costumes. Attendees who arrive in costume will receive pre-packaged trick-or-treating bags of candy in-front of Walmart, while you meet local fire-fighters, police officers and other first responders. Plus, you can also participate in the face mask competition and make your own mural onsite thanking Oro Valley’s public safety community.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Visit SAACA website for more information.
Full Moon Hike at Sabino Canyon
Take the family, but leave the werewolves at home for this two-mile evening hike under the full moon at Sabino Canyon with Beyond Tucson. Bring a flashlight, loose-fitting clothes, insect repellant, water, and hand sanitizer in case you need to use the restroom. Be sure to keep your distance from others and bring a face mask to wear if you are in close proximity to other people.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31. Meet at the recreation area at 6:15 p.m. The hike will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Find more info on the Beyond Tucson website and RSVP by emailing rsvp@beyond-tucson.org.
For your fur babies
Halloween isn't just for the human kids. Here are a couple ways to celebrate with your fur babies, too!
Spooktacular Drive-thru Microchip Clinic and Safe Halloween Alternative
If you brought home a fur-ever friend during the pandemic, you can get your pet microchipped and pick up candy bags at this free event hosted by Pima Animal Care Center. For microchipping, dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers as staff will remove them from the vehicle to perform the procedure. You can also just drive through and pick up candy without participating in the micro chip portion of the event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free
Find more information on PACC's Facebook event page.
HOOOOWL-EEEN Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration
Enter your pup in a costume contest, get treats for tricks and join the Pooch Parade at St. Philip's Market on Halloween.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parade is at 10 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free
Find more information on the St. Philip's Plaza Market event page.