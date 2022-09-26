Tucson ❤️’s reading.

We are a city filled with bookworms interested in all genres of literature. Fortunately for us, we have plenty of locally-owned bookstores and pop-up book shops to help you find your next must-read book.

Here is our updated list (in alphabetical order) of local bookstores to check out. Happy reading, Tucson! 📚

Antigone Books

Antigone Books has been a Tucson staple since the 1970s. The woman-owned bookstore has a diverse collection of regional, kids, LGBTQ+ and non-fiction books. Plus, the store is 100% solar-powered!

Where: 411 N. Fourth Ave.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Closed on Monday.

For more information, visit their website.

Barrio Books

Barrio Books started as a pop-up book shop in 2019 and quickly caught the attention of many Tucsonans. The locally-owned shop is now housed at Hotel McCoy on Tucson’s west side. According to their website, you'll be able to find books by local, Indigenous, Black and LGBTQ+ authors at this hidden bookshop.

Where: 720 W. Silverlake Road

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; Closed on Monday.

For more information, visit their website.

Bookmans

Bookmans is an Arizona-based bookstore that has multiple locations throughout Tucson. The store offers tons of used (and some new) books from every genre. They have a large collection of kids' books, too!

Where: 6230 E. Speedway; 3330 E. Speedway; 3733 W. Ina Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

For more information, visit their website.

Friends Book Barn

Buy books online and pick them up in person through the Friends of the Pima County Public Library’s online “book barn.” The best part? Books only cost $5 and all proceeds benefit the Pima County Public Library system here in Southern Arizona.

Where: 3121 E. Bray Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Saturday (for pick-up)

For more information, visit their website.

Littlest Bookshop

The Littlest Bookshop is one of Tucson’s newest kids’ bookstores that opened at the beginning of this year. The shop offers a wide variety of children’s books and hosts a weekly story time session on Saturdays.

Where: 5011 E. Fifth St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; Closed on Monday.

For more information, visit their website.

Mildred & Dildred

Local toy store Mildred & Dildred offers books for babies, toddlers, kids and teens. They also have a collection of bilingual books!

Where: 1725 N. Swan Road

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit Mildred & Dildred’s website.

Mostly Books

This independent bookstore sells books from a variety of genres. The shop also hosts numerous virtual book clubs! When you stop by, make sure you ask store manager Jody Hardy about the Tucson Tome Gnome.

Where: 6208 E. Speedway

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit their website.

Nexus Occult Books & Oddities

Don’t let the word “occult” deter you from checking out this unique local bookstore. The shop carries books about astrology, dreams, herbalism, medieval history, the paranormal and more.

Where: 4865 E. Speedway

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, visit their Instagram page.

Revolutionary Grounds Books and Coffee

This coffee shop and social-justice-focused bookshop closed up its original location on Fourth Avenue in 2018 and later reopened at its current location on Speedway. Find books on social justice issues and more here. Don’t forget to grab a coffee while you’re there!

Where: 4675 E. Speedway

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; Closed on Monday.

For more information, visit their website.

Stacks Book Club

While this pop-up indie bookstore doesn’t have its brick-and-mortar shop open yet, you can purchase books through their online shop, or visit them at one of their pop-up events in Tucson or Oro Valley.

For more information, check out their website.

The Book Stop

The Book Stop opened its doors at its original location on Campbell Avenue in 1967. The bookstore moved to its current location on Fourth Avenue 15 years ago, where it has remained since. You can find “used, rare, out of print and scholarly books” at this bookstore, according to their website.

Where: 214 N. Fourth Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, visit their website.