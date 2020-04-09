Trusting Connections, a Tucson-based nanny agency, is offering a range of services including grocery shopping and homeschool help for parents working from home.
The agency is now offering virtual nannies, homeschool help, in-home teachers and help running essential errands for a limited time.
Virtual nannies will lead activities like story time and crafts. Homeschool Helpers are certified teachers who will help your kids with assignments provided by their school using Zoom. In-home teachers will provide daily or weekly in-home instruction using curriculum you provide. Prices for those services range from $19.50 to $28 per hour.
And errand runners can pick up supplies you need from Fry's, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Target and Walgreens and deliver to your home for $15 plus the cost of items and a 3% merchant fee.
Full descriptions of each service and pricing can be found on the company's website.
“We believe it is our responsibility to support our communities right now by providing trustworthy, safe and reliable childcare and family support services,” said Trusting Connections Co-Founder, Rosalind Prather in a press release. “Nannies and childcare professionals are central to family well-being and essential to our economy now more than ever.”