Laissez les bons temps rouler and check out these four places promising to bring a little bit of New Orleans revelry to Tucson on Fat Tuesday.
Mardi Gras celebrates the period before the religious observance known as Lent, which begins on Wednesday.
Enjoy crawfish, king cake and live music at these local spots. Bonus: some of these are kid-friendly.
Hotel Congress
The downtown venue, 311 E. Congress St., is making a giant king cake, a festive treat served in Louisiana during Mardi Gras season, for its Fat Tuesday party. The all ages celebration also includes both Louisiana Mardi Gras and Brazilian Carnival food and drink options for purchase, including Abita Beer, hurricane cocktails, po’ boys, jambalaya, gumbo, muffulettas and Brazilian caipirinhas. Live entertainment includes performances by QVLN, Sergio Mendoza and capoeira dancers.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $5 admission, food and drink will be available for purchase.
Westbound
If this weather holds up (and it looks like it’s going to), Westbound at the MSA Annex downtown, might be the perfect place to celebrate Mardi Gras this Tuesday. Scott and Rebecca Safford, owners of Westbound and both Tap & Bottle locations, know how to throw a party and plan to ring in Fat Tuesday with several local music acts providing the soundtrack, including the Backup Brass Band and the Tucson High Jazz Band. Hurricanes will be on draft. There will be wine tasting and face-painting. Best of all, the event is family friendly. Costumes are recommended.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Westbound at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free admission
Monterey Court
Tucson roots band The Quarter will help partygoers celebrate Fat Tuesday at Monterey Court this year. The band lists Bob Dylan, Guy Clark, Jesse Fuller and Dr. John as influences, so you can probably imagine the type of tunes it has in store for the occasion. Dance ‘til you drop, order up some jambalaya, étoufée and gumbo, then wash it all down with a Sazerac cocktail or hurricane.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $5 admission, food and drink for purchase.
Arizona Beer House
Tucson’s east side craft beer haven is upping its Fat Tuesday game this year with a full-on crawfish boil. For $45, you get a flight of beer, and an all-you-can-eat menu of Creole Caesar salad, crawfish, veggie gumbo, red rice and beans, baked mac and cheese, braised collard greens, and buttermilk cornbread muffins. Abita Beer will be on tap. Only 50 tickets are available.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
Cost: $45. Space is limited.