From shopping to decorating to relatives popping over, this whole month can feel like a blur of craziness.

Instead of letting that busy tedium steal the joy you're trying so hard to create for everybody else, take a moment to regroup and find some joy for yourself at one of these eight Tucson places.

Think of it as a little holiday gift to you from you. 

Watch wildlife

The 18-acre Sweetwater Wetlands, just off Interstate 10 at West Prince Road, are a haven for ducks and birds. You may even see a bobcat at the site, which is part of a water treatment facility.

If water and wildlife brings you peace, head west to the Sweetwater Wetlands near I-10 and Prince Road. It's a water treatment facility, urban wildlife habitat and serves as an outdoor classroom. 

There's a lovely gazebo overlooking water and vegetation, and you'll likely see birds, racoons, bobcats and other wildlife. It also has a about 2½ miles of pathways to wander. 

Where: Sweetwater Wetlands, 2511 W. Sweetwater Drive

When: Sunrise to sunset, except on Mondays when it opens at 9 a.m.

Info: Go here

Drink all the wine

Taking the time to relax and have a glass of wine can actually improve your general health, lowering your risk of heart disease and diabetes.

They say wine is good for you and we couldn't agree more. 

It's especially good when you're sipping it with your BFF while everybody else is trying to navigate holiday madness. 

A new place to check out is Arizona Wine Collective.

It's in the beautiful St. Philip's Plaza on Campbell and River and features local wines. Afterward, take a stroll through the plaza or go for a nice walk along the Rillito River.  

Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Road, suite 155

When: 2-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 2-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Info: Click here

Take in the view from "A" Mountain

The downtown Tucson skyline with the Santa Catalina mountains in the background as seen from Sentinel Peak. Photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015.

Being out in nature and surrounding yourself with beauty are surefire ways to feel at peace.

Head west of downtown to "A" Mountain, park your car and wander. There's a gazebo on the west side of the mountain, which makes a nice spot to sit and take it all in.

Where: 1000 S. Sentinel Peak Road

Cost: Free

Info: Go here

Go to a tea house

Seven Cups is a traditional Chinese tea house — meaning it's a peaceful place to sit down, relax and regroup. There are more than 80 different loose leaf Chinese teas that can be served hot or iced.

Where: Seven Cups Tucson Tea House, 2516 E. Sixth Street

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Info: Go here

Rooftop Yoga

Playground Tucson and YogaOasis have joined forces to offer Rooftop Yoga every Tuesday evening. 

You'll forget about all of your problems, at least for an hour, while you practice yoga. It's all about living in the moment and letting things go, as well as taking care of your body.

On the roof of Playground Bar and Lounge, it's also about the view, where you can see the gorgeous Tucson skyline.  We're relaxed just thinking about it. 

Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress Street

When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays

Cost: $6

Info: Bring your own mat. Go here for more details

Wander the canyon

Sabino Canyon is a beautiful place to reset. Spend some time breathing the fresh air and wandering a trail. 

Where: 5900 N. Sabino Canyon Road

When: Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Info: Go here

Go to the library

Libraries are quiet. You can browse through the books, pick a couple up and read in a corner, uninterrupted for as long as you want. Or go to one of the workshops the library offers. There's knitting, yoga, games, crafts and more. Best thing is, everything is free.

Where: There are several around town. Go here to find the one closest to you

When: Hours vary depending on location. Find that info here

Info: Go here

Look at art

The Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Go to the Tucson Museum of Art downtown and check out the beautiful artwork. It's good for the soul. So is chocolate, so make a day of it and get dessert at Cafe A la C'Art. We recommend the chocolate bomb.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Cost: $12

Info: Go here

If you're more into modern art, check out MOCA Tucson, aka Museum of Contemporary Art. It's also downtown at 265 S. Church Ave. 

You can also get your art fix at the University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road

