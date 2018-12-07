This story was produced for Beautiful You Soul Restoration Retreat by #ThisIsTucson. Thank you for supporting the local businesses that support us!
From shopping to decorating to relatives popping over, this whole month can feel like a blur of craziness.
Instead of letting that busy tedium steal the joy you're trying so hard to create for everybody else, take a moment to regroup and find some joy for yourself at one of these eight Tucson places.
Think of it as a little holiday gift to you from you.
Watch wildlife
If water and wildlife brings you peace, head west to the Sweetwater Wetlands near I-10 and Prince Road. It's a water treatment facility, urban wildlife habitat and serves as an outdoor classroom.
There's a lovely gazebo overlooking water and vegetation, and you'll likely see birds, racoons, bobcats and other wildlife. It also has a about 2½ miles of pathways to wander.
Where: Sweetwater Wetlands, 2511 W. Sweetwater Drive
When: Sunrise to sunset, except on Mondays when it opens at 9 a.m.
Drink all the wine
They say wine is good for you and we couldn't agree more.
It's especially good when you're sipping it with your BFF while everybody else is trying to navigate holiday madness.
A new place to check out is Arizona Wine Collective.
It's in the beautiful St. Philip's Plaza on Campbell and River and features local wines. Afterward, take a stroll through the plaza or go for a nice walk along the Rillito River.
Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Road, suite 155
When: 2-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 2-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
Info: Click here
Take in the view from "A" Mountain
Being out in nature and surrounding yourself with beauty are surefire ways to feel at peace.
Head west of downtown to "A" Mountain, park your car and wander. There's a gazebo on the west side of the mountain, which makes a nice spot to sit and take it all in.
Where: 1000 S. Sentinel Peak Road
Cost: Free
Go to a tea house
Seven Cups is a traditional Chinese tea house — meaning it's a peaceful place to sit down, relax and regroup. There are more than 80 different loose leaf Chinese teas that can be served hot or iced.
Where: Seven Cups Tucson Tea House, 2516 E. Sixth Street
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Rooftop Yoga
You'll forget about all of your problems, at least for an hour, while you practice yoga. It's all about living in the moment and letting things go, as well as taking care of your body.
On the roof of Playground Bar and Lounge, it's also about the view, where you can see the gorgeous Tucson skyline. We're relaxed just thinking about it.
Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress Street
When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays
Cost: $6
Info: Bring your own mat. Go here for more details
Wander the canyon
Sabino Canyon is a beautiful place to reset. Spend some time breathing the fresh air and wandering a trail.
Where: 5900 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Go to the library
Libraries are quiet. You can browse through the books, pick a couple up and read in a corner, uninterrupted for as long as you want. Or go to one of the workshops the library offers. There's knitting, yoga, games, crafts and more. Best thing is, everything is free.
Where: There are several around town. Go here to find the one closest to you
When: Hours vary depending on location. Find that info here
Look at art
Go to the Tucson Museum of Art downtown and check out the beautiful artwork. It's good for the soul. So is chocolate, so make a day of it and get dessert at Cafe A la C'Art. We recommend the chocolate bomb.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Cost: $12
If you're more into modern art, check out MOCA Tucson, aka Museum of Contemporary Art. It's also downtown at 265 S. Church Ave.
You can also get your art fix at the University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road.
