I think we can all agree it's pretty hectic out there right now.
Whether you celebrate the holidays or not, there's a sense of urgency (and a little joy). And don't even get us started on the traffic.
It's enough to make the most sane of us go a little crazy.
That's what makes self care gifts so valuable. So treat yourself or gift your BFF, your mom or your partner with a little pampering this season at one of these local spots.
Green Toes
If the smells of nail salons aren't your thing, check out Green Toes. The shop is known for only using vegan and organic polishes as well as acetone free polish removers. So, no harsh smells and no harsh chemicals.
The studio recently opened its second shop on the north side at 615 W. Roller Coaster Road. Its first location at 529 N. Sixth Ave. opened about five years ago.
You can also get massages and facials there.
Green Toes currently has holiday packages. We like the "Tis the Season Spa Package Nails Duo", which is an Essential Manicure and Essential Pedicure for $75. We also like the "Tis the Season Spa Package Body and Face Duo" which is a 60-minute signature facial and 60-minute Swedish massage for $135.
Or, if you're gifting, you can get a $50 gift card for only $40.
About Me Hair Studio
About Me opened downtown at 1 E. Broadway four years ago and opened its second location at 13380 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way in Vail this month.
You'll feel fancy when you walk out with new hair or eyelashes or photo finish makeup.
Prices vary depending on services. Hair cuts start at $38. Photo finish makeup starts at $60 and full set of lashes costs $200. There are also color services, waxing and special occasion hair styling.
Gadabout
You can go for the whole spa day experience at Gadabout Salon Spas.
We especially like the idea of an exfoliating massage. This 50-minute treatment is a full body massage using a hydrating exfoliant followed by a warm rinse and costs $90.
Or, if you don't have much time, get a "Refresh" facial. It's only 25 minutes and cleanses, exfoliates and balances your skin for $42.
Gadabout has several locations around Tucson and offers many services including hair cuts and colors, manicures and pedicures, waxing and lashes. There are also gift cards available for purchase or you can buy products like night rubs, refinishing masks and detox soaks to create your own spa day at home.
Go here for more info.
Hacienda Del Sol
Located in the foothills, Hacienda Del Sol is a beautiful place to unwind.
The historic guest ranch is currently offering a "Pamper Me" spa package that includes a 50-minute deep tissue massage, 50-minute custom facial and a $30 dining credit all for $265.
Go here for more info.
Yoga Oasis
If you're not the spa type, practicing yoga or meditation is a great way to unwind, be present and do something good for your body.
Yoga Oasis has three locations in Tucson and offers a variety of classes including yoga hour, prenatal yoga hour, meditation and more.
Prices range from $5-$11 for one class or you have the option of purchasing ten-class passes or unlimited monthly class passes. You can also buy gift certificates.