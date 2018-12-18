On various occasions, Christina Rossetti Thompson treats herself to some services at Green Toes, an ecology-friendly manicure and pedicure studio and day spa. Christina and her husband Victor operate the business at 529 N. 6th Ave. The shop just opened its second location, this one on the north side.

I think we can all agree it's pretty hectic out there right now.

Whether you celebrate the holidays or not, there's a sense of urgency (and a little joy). And don't even get us started on the traffic. 

It's enough to make the most sane of us go a little crazy. 

That's what makes self care gifts so valuable. So treat yourself or gift your BFF, your mom or your partner with a little pampering this season at one of these local spots. 

Green Toes

If the smells of nail salons aren't your thing, check out Green Toes. The shop is known for only using vegan and organic polishes as well as acetone free polish removers. So, no harsh smells and no harsh chemicals.

The studio recently opened its second shop on the north side at  615 W. Roller Coaster  Road. Its first location at 529 N. Sixth Ave. opened about five years ago.

You can also get massages and facials there.

Green Toes currently has holiday packages. We like the "Tis the Season Spa Package Nails Duo", which is an Essential Manicure and Essential Pedicure for $75. We also like the "Tis the Season Spa Package Body and Face Duo" which is a 60-minute signature facial and 60-minute Swedish massage for $135.

Or, if you're gifting, you can get a $50 gift card for only $40. 

Go here for info.

About Me Hair Studio

About Me opened downtown at 1 E. Broadway four years ago and opened its second location at 13380 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way in Vail this month. 

You'll feel fancy when you walk out with new hair or eyelashes or photo finish  makeup. 

Prices vary depending on services. Hair cuts start at $38. Photo finish makeup starts at $60 and full set of lashes costs $200. There are also color services, waxing and special occasion hair styling. 

Go here for info.

Gadabout

Slow down and enjoy some spa time during the busy holiday season. Gadabout Salon Spas offers a variety of services from facials to massage to manicures and pedicures. 

You can go for the whole spa day experience at Gadabout Salon Spas.

We especially like the idea of an exfoliating massage. This 50-minute treatment is a full body massage using a hydrating exfoliant followed by a warm rinse and costs $90.

Or, if you don't have much time, get a "Refresh" facial. It's only 25 minutes and cleanses, exfoliates and balances your skin for $42. 

Gadabout has several locations around Tucson and offers many services including hair cuts and colors, manicures and pedicures, waxing and lashes. There are also gift cards available for purchase or you can buy products like night rubs, refinishing masks and detox soaks to create  your own spa day at home. 

Go here for more info. 

Hacienda Del Sol

This cactus garden is one of the newer landscaping features at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort. The resort recently added dozens of signs to help visitors identify plants.

Located in the foothills, Hacienda Del Sol is a beautiful place to unwind. 

The historic guest ranch is currently offering a "Pamper Me" spa package that includes a 50-minute deep tissue massage, 50-minute custom facial and a $30 dining credit all for $265. 

Go here for more info.

Yoga Oasis

If you're not the spa type, practicing yoga or meditation is a great way to unwind, be present and do something good for your body. 

Yoga Oasis has three locations in Tucson and offers a variety of classes including yoga hour, prenatal yoga hour, meditation and more. 

Prices range from $5-$11 for one class or you have the option of purchasing ten-class passes or unlimited monthly class passes. You can also buy gift certificates. 

Go here for info.

