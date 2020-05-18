Tucson Restaurant and Grocery Guide

In an effort to keep the Tucson community healthy and informed, The University of Arizona’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health Path Forward BizGuide surveyed a number of local grocery stores, markets and restaurants to get a better idea of what businesses are doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
With these findings, the team at #ThisIsTucson and the Arizona Daily Star’s Digital Innovation Lab have created a shopping guide you can use before your next grocery trip.
Search store offerings such as curbside pickup, senior shopping hours, delivery and whether employees or customers are required to wear face masks.
Have a grocery store or restaurant you would like to add to the guide? Fill out the survey here or email uazpublichealthnow@gmail.com.