With the Tucson weather already hitting triple digits, it’s more important than ever to stay hydrated through this dry heat. So whether you’re stopping by the grocery store or spending a day by the pool, don’t forget to bring the best summer companion with you wherever you go — a reusable water bottle.

And what better way to decorate your water bottle than with Tucson-themed stickers? You’re right, #ThisIsTucson reader. There is no better way.

Here’s a list of local sticker makers and shops to get your Tucson sticker fix this summer:

Aall Forms of Life

Aall Forms of Life is run by local illustrator and wildlife biologist Nathalie Aall. Aall's work combines scientific illustration with a love of the Sonoran Desert and all of its inhabitants. Check out the cutest javelina sticker!

Adela Antoinette

Adela Antoinette is a self-described “cacti enthusiast” who creates cute desert flora stickers. She’s currently taking a break from her Etsy shop, but you can pick up her stickers from Pop Cycle!

Annotated Audrey

Annotated Audrey has plenty of desert, Tucson and Arizona-themed stickers, including stickers that feature saguaros and wildflowers. There's even a sticker of a desert scene that says “fueled by monsoon magic.” Plus, holographic stickers!

Brushes and Boots

If you’re looking for more than Tucson landmark stickers, some local artists and sticker makers focus on the beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Brushes and Boots is one of those artists, with stickers including desert marigold, ocotillo and canyon morning glory stickers.

Cactus Clouds Art

There are plenty of saguaro and desert flora stickers to choose from at Cactus Clouds Art. We love the “Set the oven to dry heat” and the "Tucson basin mountain range compass" stickers.

CREAM Design and Print

This local print shop has a few Tucson-themed stickers to choose from, including the “Ugly but Honest” desert critters sticker and the “Protect the Sonoran Desert Toad” sticker. Keep in mind that CREAM’s stickers run on the larger side, so they’ll take up a larger portion of your water bottle!

Diana Ptaszynski

Diana Ptaszynski makes adorable desert plant and critter stickers, including stickers of a saguaro with a bucket hat and a javelina reading a book.

Juju and Moxie

Juju and Moxie has an impressive collection of holographic stickers depicting Tucson icons like the Rialto Theatre, Hotel Congress and the Tucson Inn. There are also desert scenes and floral alphabet stickers if you’re looking for something a little more simple.

Marcy Ellis

Local artist Marcy Ellis is popular for her artwork that celebrates "feminine connection to landscape," according to her Instagram bio. She has converted some of her popular prints into stickers, which you can find in her Etsy shop.

Retro Trek

Retro Trek incorporates a vintage feel to its stickers. Their Arizona-shaped stickers feel reminiscent of mid-century postcards. We love their train station and Seven Falls stickers!

Revolta Art

This local artist creates stickers inspired by bicycles and the Sonoran Desert. They have many saguaro and desert critters stickers to choose from.

Rogue Tucson Art

Alaina Pierce of Rogue Tucson Art has stickers that include one of bahidaj (saguaro fruit) and one of "lady maiz," which you may recognize from a mural at La Pilita Cultural Center.

Sonoran Witch Boy

Trevor Mock, also known as Sonoran Witch Boy, has a few Sonoran Desert-related stickers on his Etsy shop. He even has a baby saguaro cactus sticker!

Sophie McTear Design

Local illustrator Sophie McTear has a fun Tucson pennant sticker available at Pop Cycle. Other non-Tucson stickers can be found on their website, too.

The Desert Pen

You may know of Pen Macias, aka The Desert Pen, as the artist behind some of Tucson's beautiful murals. She also sells stickers, including two Arizona-shaped stickers filled with desert fauna and creatures.

The Tucson Type

The Tucson Type offers several monochrome Tucson-themed stickers, including the signature “It’s a Tucson thing” sticker and a street sign sticker featuring Tucson landmarks like Sabino Canyon, Saguaro National Park and Mount Lemmon.

Turtle’s Soup

You’ve probably seen a Turtle’s Soup sticker plastered on a water bottle, laptop or notebook without even realizing it. The colorful bubbly designs are impossible to miss. One of our favorites is the “I 💗 Tucson” sticker.

Two Deserts

Two Deserts by Melissa Mercilliott makes watercolor stickers inspired by Tucson’s nature and wildlife. She even has stickers with a fun Sonoran Desert twist on tarot cards.

Brick-and-mortar places to find Tucson-centric stickers: