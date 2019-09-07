When Tucson teens A.J. West, Clarissa Savel and Fiona van Haren were awarded $1,000 for a video they created about urban farming, they quickly agreed on how to spend it.
No, they didn’t run to the nearest mall.
This trio, who are part of a local program called the 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors, are instead offering free health and wellness training at the Tucson Village Farm for other teens, ages 12-18.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the University of Arizona Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
The friends, who all attend University High School, won a national contest called Farmfluencer for this mini-documentary on Tucson Village Farm — watch it 👉👉 here.
As part of their upcoming wellness training, the teens plan to focus on all aspects of healthy living including mental health, physical health, self-care, and building healthy communities.
Local teens interested in participating should register for the program. More information about that can be found here.