This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Tucson Parks and Recreation, hosting a family-friendly Super Sprint Triathlon in March. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
A family that sweats together stays together.
Keep the kids healthy and teach them good habits by planning activities that get their legs moving and their hearts pumping.
Make it part of your family time and choose exercise that's fun. You'll bond AND get exercise. Win-win.
Here are five ideas to get you started.
Roller skating
Skating is great exercise and it's fun, so it doesn't feel like a workout. Re-live your teenage years on wheels and introduce the kids to the awesomeness of the skating rink.
Monday nights at Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd Street, are dollar nights from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own skates or rent them for $4. Find more info here.
Hiking
Go on an outdoor adventure and hike a trail. There are so many to choose from you won't have to do the same hike twice for a while, unless, of course you want to.
It's hard to choose a favorite, but Sabino Canyon is a good place to start. You can stay on the paved road or go on the trails by the creek.
Check out our story on hiking the Esperero Trail. It's family friendly and challenging enough to get the heart rate up.
Sabino Canyon is located on the northeast side at 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. It costs $5 to park.
The Loop
The possibilities are endless on Pima County's Loop. You can bike, skate, walk or jog. Explore different areas of town and incorporate it into other activities like farmers markets or watching the bats at dusk.
If you walk along the Rillito River on Saturday or Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can stop at the St. Philip's Market at River and Campbell for healthy snacks. Or the Rillito Park Farmers Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. That's at River and First Avenue.
Go here for a map and info.
Social walk
Make your Mondays better by going to Meet Me at Maynards. It's a social walk/run that happens downtown every Monday.
You can bring the kids, parents and the dog. Meet at 5:15 p.m. at Maynards Market, 400 N. Toole Ave. Once you sign in, you'll get a route guide with a list of restaurants that offer discounts on Monday nights.
Jump
Challenge each other on inflatable obstacle courses, jump in jumping castles and the inflatable pillow and run up the slippery slope at Jump Family Entertainment Center, an indoor playground on the south side. There's even a toddler area. Admission is $11 per child and adults get to play for free.
Jump is located at 5120 Julian Drive. Go here for more info.
Tucson Parks and Recreation's first ever Super Sprint Triathlon
Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting its first ever Super Sprint Triathlon for participants ages 12 and older. This non-competitive, family-friendly sprint triathlon will consist of a 350-yard swim, 6-mile bicycle ride, and a 1.5-mile run. There will be vendors and entertainment throughout the event.
When: Sunday, March 3, register by Feb. 25
Where: William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive; William M. Clements Pool; Lincoln Regional Park
Cost: $35 per person, deadline to register is Feb. 25. Swag bag and t-shirt included with registration. Participants ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign release waiver.
More info: Register online here, or call 520-791-4877