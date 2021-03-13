Read this intro in Spanish.
International Women's Day, celebrated March 8, is a day dedicated to women's achievements and rights worldwide and — like many things related to the rights of women — it took decades of marching and fighting to have it formally recognized.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of us and it has especially highlighted the social inequalities in our community. We wanted shine a spotlight on the resilient women in Tucson and Southern Arizona who are using this moment to support our community in small and big ways.
We have seen women lead some of the most important roles in this crisis — unpaid care of the sick; family readjustment, especially when there are children studying at home; and volunteering and community engagement.
They are our nurses, our neighbors, our mothers, our cleaning workers, our policemen, our mayors, our psychologists, our students, our friends, our teachers, our grandmothers, our legislators, our health directors, our daughters.
To tell those stories, we are partnering with La Estrella de Tucson for a special bilingual series of local and regional stories called Tucson Women of the Pandemic. Stories have been running all week in La Estrella's print edition in Spanish. The stories are written by journalists Veronica M. Cruz, Stephanie Casanova, Gloria Knott, Danyelle Khmara and external contributors Paula Díaz and Maritza Felix; illustrated by Chiara Bautista; designed by María Camou; photographed by Mamta Popat and Rebecca Sasnett; and edited by Liliana López Ruelas and Irene McKisson.
Read them all below:
Resilient, creative, grounded, blessed: Tucson women reflect on a year of motherhood amid a pandemic
Essential women: Tucson teachers, cleaners, police, doctors keep Tucson going despite pandemic risks
Women 'find a way to get it done': Volunteers and non-profits helping Tucsonans pull through the pandemic