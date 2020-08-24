A small group of Tucson middle and high school students learned about self-esteem, budgeting, entrepreneurship and more in the first Girls of Our Own Dreams circle hosted this summer at Boss Women Unite.

These workshops and curriculum created by Tucson, Arizona mothers and other experts — Chicana M(other)work's Social Justice Summer Curriculum for Children of Color and Racism And Me Online Workshops — teach adults and kids about racism and social justice.

Blax Friday Night Live is a virtual event Friday, June 26 showcasing the people and work behind some of Tucson, Arizona's Black-owned businesses.

Arizona Friends 2020-21 season

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music is taking its next season to the virtual stage. Concerts will be streamed on YouTube (tucne.ws/afcmyt) and Vimeo (vimeo.com/afcm). Tickets for opening night performances that include additional live content are $20, $5 for students with ID, through arizonachambermusic.org. It's $15 to access the performances four days after they premiere. Note: Admission to the Nov. 7 and 14 performances with local ensembles is free, although donations are accepted.

The season:

• Auryn Quartet, Oct. 17

• Hub New Music, Oct. 24

• String trio with Tim Kantor, Michelle Abraham and Nick Mariscal, Nov. 7

• Pianist Alexander Tentser and violinist Anna Gendler, Nov. 14

• Xavier Foley (double bass) and pianist Kelly Lin, Nov. 21

• Pianist Michael Brown, Dec. 12

• Juilliard Quartet, Dec. 16

• Pacifica Quartet, Dec. 19

• Accordo, Jan. 21

• Alexander String Quartet with mezzo-soprano Kindra Scharich, Jan. 27 (part of the 2021 Tucson Desert Song Festival)

• Apollon Musagete Quartet with Garrick Ohlsson, Feb. 17

• Violinist Iona Cristina Goicea, Feb. 28

• Jupiter Quartet, March 10

• Sitkovetsky Trio, March 13 (or 14)

• Juilliard Quartet, March 24

• Parker Quartet, April 7