Tumamoc Hill, a treasured Tucson landmark, will close to the public starting at noon on Wednesday, March 18.
"The number of people congregating on Tumamoc Hill, more than 1,500 on each of the past three days, is far above the recommended public gathering size," said director Ben Wilder in a news release Tuesday evening. "There is no way we can guarantee the safety of those that come to Tumamoc Hill at this time."
The west-side hill is a popular place for walkers, runners and families with many hard climbs and a beautiful view at the top.
"Given the rising public health concerns regarding spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Tumamoc Hill is taking the utmost precaution to safeguard our community," said Joaquin Ruiz, University of Arizona vice president for global environmental futures. "As a core gathering site for so many Tucsonans, Tumamoc Hill also unfortunately has the potential to be a prime vector for spread."