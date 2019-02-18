An arts program for kids in grades K-12 will be offered at the University of Arizona this spring.
Budding artists will explore ideas and issues through contemporary and traditional media and practices during an eight-week session that ends in a gallery exhibit of student work.
Wildcat Art is a non-profit program that gives hands-on teaching experience to advanced undergraduate and graduate art education students at the UA, while also giving kids a fun educational art experience.
Students will work with a variety of art forms including performance, digital media, installation, drawing, painting, sculpture, design and photography in classes that are designed specifically for each age and grade level.
Classes will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the U of A School of Art for eight weeks starting March 2.
At the end of the eight week program, student artwork will displayed in a professional gallery exhibit at The Drawing Studio, 2760 N. Tucson Blvd., May 2-3.
Sign up and find more info here. The registration deadline is Feb. 21. The cost of $90 per student covers all supplies and a t-shirt.