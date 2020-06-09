Editor's note: This story was last updated on June 9
Trusting Connections, a Tucson-based nanny agency, is offering a range of services including grocery shopping, a camp from home program and virtual services for parents working from home.
The "Camp from Home" program allows two families, with up to five children to share the cost of a nanny. "That nanny will provide and facilitate a structure curriculum akin to a summer camp day," the agency said in a news release. Families can choose the number of days and hours they would like the nanny to provide services. Rates are $32 per hour for up to five children. If there are more than five children, another nanny can be scheduled to maintain the agency's 5:1 child/nanny ratio.
That program is suggested for families who are both practicing the same physical distancing or isolation precautions.
The agency has also expanded its temporary COVID-19 services until July 31. These services include virtual nannies, homeschool help, in-home teachers and help running essential errands for a limited time.
Virtual nannies will lead activities like story time and crafts. Homeschool Helpers are certified teachers who will help your kids with assignments provided by their school using Zoom. In-home teachers will provide daily or weekly in-home instruction using curriculum you provide. Prices for those services range from $19.50 to $28 per hour.
Errand runners can pick up supplies you need from Fry's, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Target and Walgreens and deliver to your home for $15 plus the cost of items and a 3% merchant fee.
Full descriptions of each COVID-19 service and pricing can be found on the company's website.
“We believe it is our responsibility to support our communities right now by providing trustworthy, safe and reliable childcare and family support services,” said Trusting Connections Co-Founder, Rosalind Prather in a press release. “Nannies and childcare professionals are central to family well-being and essential to our economy now more than ever.”