Visit Tucson's "Tucson Show of Support" event is back this week, Monday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb 20. The week-long event showcases the best of the city's tourism industry by partnering with 11 local businesses and nonprofits to offer discounts on their annual memberships.
Some of the local deals this week include:
$10 off of a family membership at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. (Regularly $125, now $115 for this week only!)
30% off the membership sign-up fee at the Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum.
$10 off of a new annual membership at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. (Use code SOSW2022 for your discounted membership price on the museum's website.) Annual membership prices start at $40 per person.
$5 off a new annual membership at the Reid Park Zoo. (Use code VisitTucsonTSS2022 for your discounted membership price on the zoo's website). Membership prices start at $37 per individual, or a Gold Membership starts at $137 for four guests.
20% off a new membership at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. (Use code SUPPORTTBG20 for your discounted membership price on the Tucson Botanical Garden's website.) Membership prices start at $50 per person.
20% off a new membership at the Tucson Museum of Art. (Use code MEMBER20 for your discounted membership price on the museum's website.) Annual membership prices start at $50 per individual.
Check out the complete list on Visit Tucson's website.
The first Visit Tucson "Tucson Show of Support" event occurred in 2020 as a way to keep locals connected with the city's best museums, gardens, galleries and other tourist attractions during the pandemic. After a successful event in 2020, Visit Tucson decided to bring it back this year as the pandemic continues to linger, according to Dan Gibson, the Senior Director of Communications for Visit Tucson.
"Some (tourism businesses) have been sort of adapting to the new normal of COVID life," said Gibson. "And it was just an opportunity to do this again and connect it to Arizona statehood day today and say, 'Hey, you know, if you want these great things in our community, you have to support them and one way you can support them is signing up for a membership.'"
While you can snag an annual membership to any of these local attractions year-round, Gibson stressed the importance of showing your support for Tucson's cultural attractions now so they can stick around for "our children and our children's children," he said.
"These are incredible experiences that you don't want to assume will always be there just because it's a Tucson thing," Gibson said. "Like when something closes like Old Tucson, or something like that, where everyone was like, 'Man, like, I can't believe that closed. I hadn't been there in like 30 years.' That's what happens, right? Like, if Tucsonans don’t support these things, they're just not going to be there. And if coughing up a couple 100 bucks, or something like that, for a membership helps keep that going, I think that's a low barrier to entry."
Plus, this week's deals are a great way to help get you out of your typical routine of doing the same things in Tucson and try something new, whether you're new to Tucson or have lived here your entire life.
Stuck on which membership pass is right for you?
Don’t fret — Visit Tucson is posting previews of the local experiences all week long on their Instagram page to help you find the best annual membership(s) for you.
"We'll give people as much information as we can to make good decisions, but you can't go wrong. Every single place has something great going for it," Gibson said.
For more information on Visit Tucson's "Tucson Show of Support" week, visit their website.