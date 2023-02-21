Saturday was a dream.
It marked #ThisIsTucson's first-ever market, dubbed Tucson Together and sponsored by Dirty T Tamarindo and Hotel McCoy. The market featured 70 makers selling items like candles, embroidered postcards, macrame plant hangers, whimsical T-shirts and more. There was a book scavenger hunt hosted by community group Tucson Tome Gnome, plus a donation drive for Youth On Their Own.
If you were able to stop by, thank you for coming! We hope you found lots of fun things to take home. But if you couldn't make it, here's a lil photographic recap of the day.
+ here's a list of all the vendors. Give them a follow to see all the goodies they'll be making in the future!
- 3QuarterMoon Creative — ocean sculptures and original art, sci-fi prints and fantasy art
- Aall Forms of Life — scientific illustrations of Sonoran Desert fauna and flora
- Adela Artisan — leather purses
- Angela Hitt Designs — custom jewelry and art workshops for all ages
- Ārya Tārā — scented candles and candle gift sets
- AZ Baking Company — premium mesquite chocolate chip cookie mixes for anybody who wants a deliciously different, easy-to-finish baking mix that comes together in minutes
- Bolita Bakery — traditional panadería staples like cochitos and conchas, plus scones, blondies and cookies with Mexican flavors
- Ben's Bells — local nonprofit with kindness-themed ceramic wind chimes made in community art studios
- BICAS — nonprofit with recycled bike art
- Bloom Where You Are Planted — embroidered desert scenes on vintage postcards
- Catherine Eyde — find tea towels, greeting cards, journals, tote bags, enamel cups, pins and a selection of original art on paper
- Chez Peachy — colorful and delectable bento cakes
- CICADA — desert-inspired candles and other goods
- Coy Creative — polymer clay earrings, some made with acrylic, gemstones and beads, inspired by the desert, vintage styles and "I never say no to a little glitter"
- Crafts by Dani Nicole — hair bows, hair accessories, keychains, wristlet lanyards, customized sunglasses, purses, hair bow holders
- Crafty Carmencita — fiber crafts, mostly crochet, but also macrame sewing, and more
- Creative Kind — connection through creativity, Arizona's local and thoughtful gift shop
- Crystal Moon Creative — painted mushrooms, wood slice magnets, original art stickers, wood slice paintings, and curated ethical crystals and crystal products
- Cuteish Club — fan art, tote bags, stickers, custom compact mirrors, keychains, pop sockets, plushies
- Desert Dots Art Studio — hand-painted dot mandala art on flower pots, mugs, wine glasses, magnets and assorted home decor
- Desert Dreams XO — glass tumblers with designs, coasters, keychains and hats
- Di Luna Candles — 100% soy wax candles decorated with flower and dried fruit toppings
- Dirty T Tamarindo — chamoy-coated candies and other goodies
- Ducky's Pineapple Banana Bread — air-fried pineapple banana bread
- Earth Based Body — natural skincare powered by Sonoran Desert ingredients
- Earthsbones — handcrafted jewelry pieces made with wire-wrapped designs and gemstones
- Feliz & Funky Designs — hand-painted terracotta plant pots
- Fork Tailed Media — biologists, nature lovers and photographers selling their favorite prints
- The Glass Desert — modern stained glass inspired by the Sonoran Desert
- Handcrafted by Care — hand-painted upcycled fashion (using secondhand purses, wallets, hats, clothes) and home goods
- Happily Becoming — Pottery, functional pieces, inspirational art
- Harper & Honey — customized permanent jewelry
- Haul Leather — handmade leather bags and accessories
- Heidi Grande — botanical resin jewelry
- Herbs & Love Co. — loose-leaf herbal tea blends
- Hola Chingona — mugs, glass can cups, cutting boards/engraved items, jewelry, with the theme of Chicano, pop, desert culture and lots of American and Mexican humor
- Jameela Hill — acrylic and mixed media art on stretched canvas, cardboard or wood
- Jazmyn Roze Art — stickers, prints, sculptures and original paintings of overly exaggerated faces and bodies, sometimes on things that don’t have faces
- Jesse J. Media — prints, cards, magnets and stickers of photography of the desert Southwest
- Jos Par — digital art largely focused on Tucson and desert themes put onto shirts, hats, stickers and prints
- Juvelarto Designs — jewelry designs that reflect the maker's love for metal and appreciation for the desert
- Katherine Joyce Illustration — illustrations printed on fine art paper, plus stickers, patches and other items, many of which feature animals from the Sonoran Desert
- La Luna Coyote — concrete home decor
- La Vida. Taprut. — handcrafted functional wood pieces for your home
- Light of Mine Candle Supply — artisanal, luxury candles sourced from
sustainable and organic coconut wax
- Luna and Saya — handmade earrings, necklaces and hair accessories
- Luna Scrubs — CBD skin, body and pet products
- MagJo Designs — jewelry with whimsical designs
- Marie Welding — photography of the Southwest
- Melrose Macramé & Art — macramé wall hangings, plant hangers, accessories using recycled cotton, saguaro ribs, cholla wood and other materials found in Tucson
- Mi Casita Press — zines, prints, screen-printed apparel, totes and stickers
- The Neon Door — permanent jewelry, tooth gems, sweatshirts and merch
- Nomad Chainmaille — handmade chainmaille jewelry
- Old Pueblo Offerings — metalsmith jeweler with silver, brass and copper jewelry
- Paus Pan Dulce — art you can eat, specializing in custom cakes and ethnic pastries such as Mexican pan dulce, puff pastries and cake jars
- Pima County Justice For All — Justice For All is an initiative for the 2024 November ballot that gives Pima County residents who are facing deportation access to a public defender
- Plantney — the hottest, most exotic, illustrious and magical houseplants, pottery, art with an emphasis in all things pop culture
- Pure Poetry Cosmetics — whimsical vegan bath and body products
- Roby Riker — graphic designer specializing in fabric design
- Smells Like Dessert Candles — dessert-scented candles, wax melts, room sprays and hand soaps
- Sonoran Rain Soaps & Skincare — handmade cold process soaps
- Spring + Vine — natural soap and handmade pottery
- Superior Water Treatment — helping local families get great-tasting, healthy, soft water
- #ThisIsTucson — us!! We'll have adorable stickers, tote bags, dog bandanas and some fun prizes
- Tipsy Picassos — acrylic painting, resin art, resin jewelry, painting on hats
- Tucson Zine Fest — an annually organized event to bring together and showcase the local zine and small press community. They will feature self-published zines, comics and books
- Turtle's Soup — fun vinyl stickers and greeting cards
- United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona — United Way of Tucson is a nonprofit that responds to the community’s needs, transforms lives and brings long-lasting systemic change to our community by focusing on the underlying issues
- Why and Wiser — artful games and gifts for clever kiddos and their grownups
- Within Skin — natural skincare products that highlight the power of plants and herbs
- Yōlia Botánica — wrapped herbs and flowers for smoke cleansing, creosote bath salts and oils, crystal crafts like mini mushroom gardens, and much more
- Youth On Their Own — donation drive for their Mini Mall