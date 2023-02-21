Saturday was a dream.

It marked #ThisIsTucson's first-ever market, dubbed Tucson Together and sponsored by Dirty T Tamarindo and Hotel McCoy. The market featured 70 makers selling items like candles, embroidered postcards, macrame plant hangers, whimsical T-shirts and more. There was a book scavenger hunt hosted by community group Tucson Tome Gnome, plus a donation drive for Youth On Their Own.

If you were able to stop by, thank you for coming! We hope you found lots of fun things to take home. But if you couldn't make it, here's a lil photographic recap of the day.

+ here's a list of all the vendors. Give them a follow to see all the goodies they'll be making in the future!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up