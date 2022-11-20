It’s hard to believe, but the holiday season is right around the corner.

If you’re in search of a very Tucson gift, or you’re just looking for some adorable swag for yourself, we have good news. We just released brand-new merch in our online shop!

Among the new items: the cutest tree ornaments you’ll ever see, hoodies to get you ready for winter (and those cold trips you’ll inevitably take up to Mount Lemmon), tote bags perfect for any cactus lover, and greeting cards to mail to your loved ones.

We also have two new T-shirts and coffee mugs — one design is holiday-themed, and our lovely #ThisIsTucson members helped make the final call on the other.

We still have iPhone and Android cases, and baseball hats too. You can find all of it in our online shop here. Please allow 14 days for shipping.

Your purchase helps support the local journalism behind #ThisIsTucson. Thank you for all you do!