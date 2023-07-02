Hi, everyone!

It's been a while, but we're back with a new merch drop and it might be our favorite one yet.

Local artist Chiara Bautista came up with a design that has a little bit of retro flair and we are in love. (No, that's not a dove of peace on the shirt — it's a quail!)

You can get the new design on a T-shirt ... and for the first time ever, we have crop tops available, too!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Your purchase helps support our team of journalists and the work we do here at #ThisIsTucson. (And if you happen to become a #ThisIsTucson member, you'll get discounts on all of our merch too! 👀)

Thank you for all your support. We appreciate you.

Happy summer,

#ThisIsTucson