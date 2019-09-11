Creative Kind is offering a series of workshops to help you DIY your wedding in style. 

Creative Kind wants to help you DIY your wedding.
The shop at La Encantada is hosting six workshops with local wedding experts over the next seven months. You can learn about (and practice) creating custom cocktails, floral arrangements and event welcome signs, among other things.
"We knew we wanted to tie in the conversations-with-experts component for people just starting or doing it themselves with a DIY component..." says Theresa Delaney, the owner of the Creative Kind. "There's not a lot for couples who want a higher-end aesthetic but don't want to spend a lot of money."
The first workshop "Defining the Theme and Mood Board Making" is on Thursday, Sept. 12. Wedding planner Meagan Crain will share tips on picking a wedding theme — and then participants will make a mood board using magazines, fabric and other materials.
The workshop on October 9 will explore picking a venue, with Peace of Mind Events offering tips on questions to ask and things consider, and creating a back drop using macrame cord, cotton and yarn. And the November 14 workshop will go over the basics of sign-making and hand lettering.
Other workshops in the new year will explore floral arrangements, mixology and DIY guest favors.
Workshops include craft supplies and will cost around $25 (although that price may vary).
"We'll give you a lot of ideas and options and then the skills to do it, so you can customize for your decor and venue and theme," Delaney says.
For more information or to sign up for a workshop, go here.