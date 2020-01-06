If you still need to tie the knot with a few wedding vendors, check out the Tucson Bridal Expo this weekend.
You can chat with more than 100 wedding vendors — from venues to photographers — at the biggest bridal fair in Tucson on Sunday, Jan. 12 at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard.
Plus, you should come say, "Hi!"#ThisIsTucson will have a booth to tell you a bit more about our This Is Tucson Wedding Guide, a giant resource with more than 200 local wedding vendors organized by category. It's like The Knot, but for Tucson.
Like the Knot but for Tucson and for free. This is where you'll find everything you need to plan your Tucson wedding. Get tips, share ideas an…
At the Tucson Bridal Expo, you'll have the chance to chat with many of those wedding vendors in person. The expo, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, attracts more than 2,500 attendees.
General admission is free, but you need to register online at tucsonbridalexpo.com. Also, that's how you get entered to win prizes.
Between meeting vendors, make sure to check out one of the free fashion shows. At 11:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., you can see pieces from Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and Free Ever After Bridal Boutique, a local shop that sells gently-used wedding dresses to help provide resources for survivors of sexual exploitation. At 1 p.m., fashions from Maya Palace will take the stage.
If you purchase one of the VIP packages, you also get access to a show by Alice Rae, a local lingerie shop that specializes in personal bra fittings, post-mastectomy needs and more. The lingerie fashion shows are for women only and begin at 9:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The VIP Silver Package costs $25 and gets you access to the lingerie show, a complimentary beverage, a commemorative wine glass, two sample tickets to the beer and spirits garden, reserved seating to the public fashion shows and early access to the expo.
The VIP Gold Package costs $40 and includes all of the Silver Package options plus 10 sample tickets to the beer and spirits garden (instead of 2) and parking in the resort parking garage.
For $10, you can also get 10 sampling tickets to the beer and spirits garden. A portion of those proceeds will benefit Masterpiece Mentorship, a nonprofit funded by Free Ever After that helps survivors of sexual exploitation.
Note: The Tucson Bridal Expo is hosted by the Arizona Daily Star, and the This Is Tucson Wedding Guide is a sponsor.
If you go
What: Tucson Bridal Expo
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. Parking is available at the Starr Pass Golf Club. Courtesy shuttles will run every 10 minutes.
Cost: General entry is free, but you should reserve tickets online. VIP packages start at $25
Tickets: Visit tucsonbridalexpo.com