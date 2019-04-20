Tucson has a handful of charming, hip and beautiful places to make your downtown wedding dreams come true.
We've listed five below, but make sure to check out our wedding guide for other venue options, as well as tips, vendor listings and other stories and ideas.
The Stillwell House and Garden
This historic house and property, tucked away downtown, offers an intimate space with lush landscaping. It's located at 134 S. Fifth Ave., and costs between $5,000 and $10,000. It has a capacity of 250 outside and 155 inside. Go here for more info.
Copper Hall at Hotel Congress
The iconic Hotel Congress is so Tucson. And so downtown. The venue is located at 311 E. Congress Street and holds 140 seated guests or up to 200 cocktail style. Go here for details.
Playground Bar & Lounge
There's nothing more "downtown" than a rooftop wedding. You can have that at the Playground, 278 E. Congress Street. This venue holds up to 187 people with a price range between $5,00 and $10,000. Go here for details.
Kingan Gardens
This one's for those who envision an intimate garden or backyard wedding downtown. Kingan Gardens is located at 325 W. Franklin Street. The venue holds up to 150 people and costs between $5,000 and $10,000.
Go here for details.
Tucson Museum of Art
The art museum offers charm and sophistication either outside in the plaza or in its indoor spaces.
A good venue for a big wedding, since it holds 250 people. It'll cost you between $1,000 and $5,000. Go here for more info.