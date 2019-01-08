Make a serious dent in your wedding planning at the Tucson Bridal Expo this weekend.
You can chat with around 100 vendors — from dress designers to photographers — at the biggest wedding fair in Tucson Sunday, Jan. 13.
Plus, you can come say, "Hi!" We'll have a booth to tell you a bit more about our This Is Tucson Wedding Guide and teach you how to make a cute, paper cactus DIY (check out a story on that later this week).
This is the expo's 29th year, so you know it's good. Last year more than 2,100 people attended.
When you're done perusing vendors, catch one of the fashion shows by David's Bridal and Men's Wearhouse 11:30 a.m. to noon and 2:15-2:45 p.m. Maya Palace will have a fashion show 1-1:30 p.m.
You can also enter to win prizes, including a honeymoon package to Cabo San Lucas and a $1,000 gift certificate to Sam Levitz Furniture.
If you want something more personal than chatting with vendors at their tables, you can sign up for one of the VIP experiences.
The gold package is $20 and gets you exclusive access to a lingerie show at 9:45 a.m. or 3:30 p.m., a mimosa or wine in a fancy glass, reserved seating at the main fashion shows and early access to the whole expo.
If you opt for the platinum package, you'll pay $30 and get all the gold package perks and a one-on-one consultation with Curvy Unicorn, a local dress designer that specializes in plus-size wedding gowns. (We wrote about them here). You'll also get front-row seating at the lingerie show.
Get your tickets here.
Otherwise, tickets are free. Register online.
The expo is hosted by the Arizona Daily Star, and the This Is Tucson Wedding Guide is a sponsor.
If you go
What: Tucson Bridal Expo
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Hilton El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road.
Cost: General entry is free. VIP packages start at $20.
Tickets: Visit tucsonbridalexpo.com for more information and to get tickets.