One lucky couple will put a ring on it for free this summer.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is celebrating its 75-year anniversary by gifting one couple (human couple btw) with a wedding or vow renewal ceremony on June 29.
That means if you win, you'll share your anniversary with the HSSA.
Not only will you get a free wedding, but you'll be helping the animals at HSSA since Win a Wedding is part anniversary celebration part fundraiser.
What a lovely way to start your yappily ever after.
A $10 donation and a photo is all you need to enter. Go here, upload your photo and write about why you and your partner should win the wedding. Then tell all of your family and friends to vote for you. Each vote is $1. Proceeds benefit the animals at the shelter.
The couple that receives the most votes by May 19th will win a wedding for 30 guests on Saturday, June 29 at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona 635 W. Roger Road in the grassy courtyard.
Here's what's included in the wedding package:
- Decor and flowers by Eastland Alley Co.
- Photos by Julius Schlosburg
- Catered finger foods, beer, and wine by Chef Chic
- Rental dress with the option to purchase at a discounted rate from Free Ever After
- Cake by Ambrosia Cakes
- Ceremony music by Dos Suenos
- Reception music by Adam Townsend
- Officiated by Alex Steiniger, from Tucson Morning Blend
- Wedding bands from Trinity Diamonds
- Honeymoon at Hacienda del Sol
All vendors are donating their services for the wedding. Flowers and attire for the bridal party are not included.