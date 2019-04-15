Whether you're dreaming of a first wedding dance that goes viral or one that's romantic and intimate, we're guessing you could use a few pointers.
(Or if you're as graceful as a swan, consider us jealous.)
A lot of ballroom dance studios have wedding-specific packages. Or you could just take a few basic lessons so you can tackle that first dance, bridal party flash mob or mother-son dance with confidence.
Here are some options.
American Dance LLC teaches everything from swing to salsa — or have your dance choreographed specifically for your wedding. The dance studio is at 6336 N. Oracle Road. Visit americandanceaz.com for more information.
We love that this studio at 1101 N. Wilmot Road helps you identify the vibe you want for your wedding dance with style descriptions like "The Basics," "The Fairy Tale" and "The Moves Like Jagger." You can also combine styles to create a dance custom to you and your partner. Prices start around $45 per lesson, and most dances require at least two to four lessons, if not more. Visit dancewithamandasllc.com for more information.
The Tucson location of this national dance studio at 4811 E. Grant Road will help you customize any and every dance you could need for your wedding, or just learn some basic steps so you can move with confidence. If you're just looking for some generic, introductory dance lessons, the studio currently has a special that includes two private lessons and one practice session for $49. If you want specific instruction, book a complimentary consultation/lesson to begin developing a custom dance. Prices vary. Visit fredastaire.com/tucson for more information.
You can get a free, 30-minute dance lesson at Mystic Rhythms Ballroom, 8035 N. Oracle Road. The studio also does private and group lessons. Wedding packages start at $88. Visit mysticrhythmsballroom.com for more information.
Take a 3½-hour lesson for $25 if you're a new student. The studio, 6061 E. Broadway, will also work with you to coordinate a dance choreographed specifically for your wedding. You can also show up for a group class. Most are $5 per person. Visit studiowest-tucson.com for more information.