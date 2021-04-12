Editor's note: This story was last updated on Monday, April 12.
In Pima County, everyone age 16 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines are being administered at sites run by the county, state, federally qualified health centers and pharmacies.
Keep in mind that while anyone 16 and older is eligible for a vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for 16 and 17-year-olds, and it is only being distributed at the Banner-South Kino Stadium site, the University of Arizona and at some local pharmacies.
The Pima County Health Department says anyone under 18 needs a parent or legal guardian to be present at their appointment to fill out consent forms, or an accompanying adult can bring a notarized letter stating that the parent allows that adult to complete the consent forms on their behalf.
For the most up-to-date vaccine registration information or to register at one of the county-run sites go to pima.gov/covid19vaccine. The site can be viewed in Spanish here.
Information about all vaccination sites across Pima County and the state including pharmacies, state-run sites, healthcare providers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Vaccines are free at all locations.
Sign up to receive texts from #ThisIsTucson with information related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Tucson including updates about vaccines and other related stories by texting "START" to 520-391-2819.
Here's what to know about the vaccine registration process so far.
Who is eligible for a vaccine?
Anyone 16 and older is eligible to schedule a vaccine at all county-run sites, local pharmacies and the state-run site at the University of Arizona.
Keep in mind that the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds, and it is only being distributed at the Banner-South Kino Stadium site, the University of Arizona POD and at some local pharmacies. So some sites may be restricting eligibility to those 18 and older if they only have the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county says anyone under 18 needs a parent or legal guardian to be present at their appointment to fill out consent forms, or an accompanying adult can bring a notarized letter stating that the parent allows that adult to complete the consent forms on their behalf.
How do I register?
If you are eligible for a vaccine you can register online or get help by phone. The process for registering for a vaccine varies depending on the location. Appointment availability is entirely dependent on vaccine supply and may not be readily available.
Information about all vaccination sites across the state including pharmacies, state-run sites, healthcare providers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
A Tucson woman who's helped hundreds of people find a vaccine appointment shared her tips with us in this story.
For an appointment at the University of Arizona vaccination site run by the Arizona Department of Health Services:
This location is administering the Pfizer vaccine, so anyone 16 and older can register for a vaccine at the state-run site at the University of Arizona.
There are two options for receiving your vaccine at the UA. When you register you can select the drive-up site on the UA Mall or an indoor walk-up site at the Gittings Gym.
• Register online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Registration information is available in English and Spanish. This video tutorial shows how to create an account and register for an appointment online. Chrome and Firefox are the recommended browsers to use for the state's registration website.
• For help registering at this site by phone, call 1-844-542-8201. Assistance is available in English and Spanish and the hotline is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
New appointments are added to the registration site every Friday at 11 a.m. for the following week. You can create an ADHS account and save your personal information and insurance information, if applicable, in advance. Throughout the week, ADHS will make additional appointments available due to cancellations and no-shows at this site. The University of Arizona also posts updates on its Facebook page when an abundance of same-day appointments are available.
For the Pima County site at the Tucson Convention Center
This location is administering the Moderna vaccine, so registration is only open to those 18 and older.
This is a walk-up indoor location.
• Register online at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration.
• On-site registration is also available at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and same-day appointments may be available. Staff can also provide registration assistance in person for other major vaccination sites throughout the county.
• If you are not able to register online, or need help with the registration portal call the county's hotline at 520-222-0119 which will provide assistance for the TCC and Tucson Medical Center vaccination sites. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and help is available in English and Spanish. The call center can answer general questions about the county's vaccination plan and help with any problems related to the county's registration portal and TMC's MyChart program.
• When registering for a vaccine at Tucson Medical Center or the Tucson Convention Center, you will answer the screening questions on the county's website and then you will receive a follow up email from TMC MyChart to complete your registration and schedule your appointment. Because of the high volume of registrations, it could take a few days before you receive the MyChart email.
For the county-run site at Tucson Medical Center
This location is administering the Moderna vaccine, so registration is only open to those 18 and older.
Beginning, Monday, April 19, the outdoor clinic at TMC will transition to an indoor clinic at the Morris K. Udall Center at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.
• Register online at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration.
• If you are not able to register online, or need help with the registration portal call the county's hotline at 520-222-0119 which will provide assistance for the TMC and TCC sites. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and help is available in English and Spanish. The call center can answer general questions about the county's vaccination plan and help with any problems related to the county's registration portal and TMC's MyChart program.
• When registering for a vaccine at Tucson Medical Center or the Tucson Convention Center, you will answer the screening questions on the county's website and then you will receive a follow up email from TMC MyChart to complete your registration and schedule your appointment. Because of the high volume of registrations, it could take a few days before you receive the MyChart email.
For the county-run site at Banner-South Kino Stadium
This location is administering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Registration is open to anyone age 16 and older. This is a drive-thru clinic.
• Register online on the Banner Health website
• For help registering by phone at Banner-South Kino Stadium, call 833-509-0908. That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed on Sunday. Bilingual operators are available.
• When registering at Banner-South, you have to fill out all of your personal information first and if appointments are available you'll be taken to a scheduling page to choose your date and time.
For the county-run site at El Pueblo Center
The El Pueblo Center site, 101 W. Irvington Road, is administering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
This location accepts walk-ins and has on-site registration.
The site is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For the Kino Event Center site
This site at 2805 E. Ajo Way, opened Monday, April 12. The Moderna vaccine is being administered at this indoor, walk-through clinic.
• Register online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Registration information is available in English and Spanish. This video tutorial shows how to create an account and register for an appointment online. Chrome and Firefox are the recommended browsers to use for the state's registration website.
• For help registering at this site by phone, call 1-844-542-8201. Assistance is available in English and Spanish and the hotline is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
This site is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
For pharmacy appointments:
Several Tucson-area Fry's, Safeway, Walgreens, Albertsons, Costco, Walmart and CVS pharmacies are offering vaccines for anyone age 16 and older through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Appointments are added as vaccine supplies become available. The types of vaccines administered at these sites varies.
Find a map of all the locations and registration information at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
For appointments at community health centers and clinics:
Community health centers and clinics are also providing vaccines with a focus on providing access to low-income, rural and semi-rural communities.
• Marana Health Clinics is vaccinating anyone 18 and older. Go here to find more information.
• United Community Health Centers is offering vaccines for those who are 18 and older and who are currently eligible under Pima County's guidelines. Go here for more information.
• El Rio Health is vaccinating current El Rio patients who are 18 and older. Go here for more information.
• Desert-Senita is providing vaccines to anyone 18 and older who live in Ajo, Why or Lukeville. Call 520-387-5651 to schedule an appointment.
• The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is providing vaccines to veterans registered in VA health care. Registered veterans can call 520-629-4729 to schedule an appointment. Soon the VA will begin offering vaccines to non-registered veterans, and the spouses and caregivers of veterans. People who fall in these categories can sign up for a vaccine here.
To request at-home vaccination:
People living with disabilities and/or high-risk medical conditions who are receiving long-term care at home, and who are unable to leave their home can request an at-home vaccination appointment through Pima County's main registration portal.
For additional assistance in Spanish:
The Mexican Consulate in Tucson is providing vaccine registration assistance in Spanish at 520-202-2362. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What you'll need
In most cases, you'll need an email account to register for a vaccine. For those receiving help registering by phone through Pima County's hotline, staff can help you set up an email account.
You will also need to present a photo ID at your vaccination appointment. This does not have to be an ID issued by the state of Arizona, it just has to have your name, date of birth and a photo.
You may be asked to provide your insurance information when registering for a vaccine, but will not have to pay anything out of pocket. You do not have to have health insurance to receive a free vaccine.