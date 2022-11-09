Thanksgiving can be expensive.

Last year, the cost of putting a turkey on the table was up in Arizona, though some items were actually said to cost less than they did in 2020. While we're not sure what those numbers look like this year (though turkey prices may be on the rise), a handful of local organizations are here to help.

Below are four spots giving away turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixins this holiday season.

Lerner and Rowe Thanksgiving Giveaways

Injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe will be giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving packages that "include goodies to make a traditional holiday meal." This is a drive-thru event, serving community members on a first come, first served basis while supplies last and one package per vehicle.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Manheim Tucson Auto Auction, 7090 S. Craycroft Road

Visit the event page for more information.

11th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper will be giving away up to 1,000 gift cards at this event, so community members will be able to purchase a turkey for Thanksgiving. There will also be music, entertainment and food vendors at the festival.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar, 3770 S. 16th Ave.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Et cetera: Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is hosting another gift card giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road. The event will also feature a vaccine clinic.

Visit the event page for more information.

Thanksgiving "Blessings to Go"

The Gospel Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Thanksgiving "Blessings to Go" drive-thru and dine-in event, inviting community members to get Thanksgiving brunch. Attendees will also receive a resource box, plus there will be entertainment and kid-friendly activities. The nonprofit is in need of 200 turkeys, plus pies and non-perishable food items, along with volunteers. The event is expected to serve at least 2,000 meals, longtime Gospel Rescue Mission supporter Doug Martin told the Arizona Daily Star.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23

Where: H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road. The drive-thru service is accessible from Michigan Street.

Visit the event page for more information.

Salvation Army 38th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

The Salvation Army is hosting its annual dinner and drive-thru event on Thanksgiving Day. While details are coming soon, according to the Salvation Army's website, the organization is in need of food donations, including turkeys, stuffing, instant potatoes, canned green beans, pies and more. Volunteers are also needed.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24

Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road

Visit the event page for more information.