Even just a few strands of twinkling lights can turn a simple tree, saguaro, or building into something dreamy.
But at these Tucson places, where you'll find holiday lights by the thousands, you'll be treated to an experience that is absolutely magical.
While we'll miss some Tucson faves like the Winterhaven Festival of Lights and the Downtown Parade of Lights, which are on hiatus this year (thanks pandemic), there are still plenty of opportunities to get your light fix.
Several places require reservations for their events, so be sure to get yours before they sell out.
ZooLights: Holiday Magic
Walk through the zoo and enjoy a dazzling light display with thousands of colorful, twinkling lights covering the tree canopies, walkways and in different sculptures and scenes throughout the zoo's grounds. The zoo has also added a new North Pole Village where kids can have a socially-distanced visit with Santa Claus.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Dec. 4-23 with two admission slots at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Encore nights are Dec. 26-30, but Santa will have returned to the North Pole by then and will not be present.
Cost: Tickets are $11 general admission, $9 for seniors, $7 for children.
More info: Purchase your tickets online here. The zoo is limiting the amount of visitors, so be sure to get your tickets in advance as some nights have already sold out.
Wanderland at Tucson Botanical Gardens
The Tucson Botanical Gardens is transformed into a winter wonderland with pathways lined with more than 3,000 luminarias, more than a dozen large Korean lanterns and colorful LED lights. You'll also see 400 festiva poinsettias, a 10-foot-tall poinsettia tree and enjoy holiday music via a special playlist curated by KXCI Community Radio. You can also drop off a letter to Santa in a special mailbox set up in the garden, you can print out a letter template and fill it out before you arrive here.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 3 through Jan. 3 with two admission times at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: General admission is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 4-17; children under 4 are free and discounts are avaialble for members, seniors, students and military.
More info: Tickets can be reserved online here.
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Parade
The Town of Sahuarita is hosting a reverse holiday parade, where motorists cruise by stationery displays including lights, ice sculptures and entertainment. The route will pass through the Sahuarita Town Hall Complex and along Sahuarita Center Way. If you are interested in being a parade entry, you can apply here by Dec. 7.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Line up at the west entrance of the Sahuarita Primary School on South Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
Cost: Free
More info: Find more information on the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page.
Marana Christmas Tree Light Show
What: Marana's Main Street will be aglow starting this weekend and through the entire month of December with its annual light show, featuring dozens of illuminated trees synched to holiday music. The town will be hosting a special one-day Christmas Cruise, drive-thru event featuring an appearance by Santa and goodies for kids. Kids can wave to Santa and leave their letters and wish lists with elves as they pass by Santa's station. If you include a self-addressed stamped envelope Santa will be sure to reply.
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive
When: The Christmas Cruise happens Dec. 5, 6-9:30 p.m. If you miss the event, you can still see the light show nightly from 5-9 p.m., Dec. 6-31.
Cost: Free
More info: Visit the Town of Marana's website for more information.
Downtown Tucson
Stroll the streets of Downtown Tucson which is dressed up for the holidays with twinkle lights illuminating 150 trees lining the streets, a giant walk-through ornament and a 25-foot holiday tree set up at Jacome Plaza in front of the Main Library. The tops of several downtown buildings are are also lined with glowing LED light strips.
When: Now through the rest of December
Where: Downtown Tucson. The tree and ornament can be seen at Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free
Valley of the Moon
Enjoy an evening among the fairy lights at Tucson's spot for all things mystical, magical and enchanting. This fantasy land has multiple opportunities in December for small groups, up to 10 people, to explore the grounds during it's walkabout nights where you'll have the space all to yourself for almost an hour.
When: Dec. 18, 19, 21-24 with slots at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $97 for groups of up to 10 people.
More info: You do need to reserve your spot in advance, keep an eye on the Valley of the Moon website to see when reservations open.
Phoenix Events
If you're in the mood for even more holiday cheer, consider a drive up north for a visit to one of the several illuminated drive-thru experiences hosted by Phoenix-area venues.
Here are a few to consider:
- Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields - See 5 million twinkling lights along a 1.2 mile route, you can take your own car or if you're feeling real luxe you can spring for the VIP package and take a Cinderella-esque carriage through the event.
- World of Illumination - This attraction bills itself as the "world's largest drive-thru animated light show" and there are two locations with different themes in the Phoenix area. The set up in Glendale at the Westgate Entertainment District has a "Rockin' Christmas" theme, where holiday music comes to live along a mile-long route. The "Arctic Adventure" theme at Tempe Diablo Stadium focuses on all things cold and snowy.
- Cruise ZooLights - This night time adventure at the Phoenix Zoo features animal sculptures, lanterns and tons of twinkling lights. It runs through the end of January so you can still experience some holiday magic well beyond Christmas.