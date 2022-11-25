Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2021.

In what seems like a blink of an eye, the holidays are now here.

If you're in need of a new family photo to stick in your yearly Christmas ornament or print onto a holiday card, here's a list of our favorite locations around the Tucson area for snapping photos. This list is also helpful if you're planning photos for other special occasions — maternity photoshoots, engagements, graduations and more.

To consider first, though:

Taking a simple selfie is oftentimes easier than corralling a family of seven to a specific location with a professional photographer.

Be mindful of how many people you're with, where you're shooting photos and if your entire group will fit comfortably (allowing space for other community members to easily walk by you if you're in public). If you're hoping to take photos inside or in front of a private business or organization, call them ahead of time.

In front of a saguaro backdrop

If you want something truly Tucson, the most obvious choice is a photo in front of our favorite cactus giants. Lucky for us, they're all over the place.

Some suggestions:

Saguaro National Park — If you don't want to trek for miles to get to your photo destination, try an easier hiking trail such as Mica View Trail (it's paved and less than a mile long, with beautiful views from the get-go) on the east side.

Tucson Mountain Park and the Gates Pass area — Pro tip: Go during golden hour to set up your camera and snap away during sunset!

Sabino Canyon — Walk as far into the hiking trails as you can handle, but you'll find picturesque spots everywhere.

Show off Tucson's artistic side

With more than 100 of them splashed around the city, it's an understatement to say that Tucson loves its murals. Here are some of our favorites, but take a look at our mural gallery — maybe your family will make a personal connection to one of them and you'll know it's the right pick for your photos this year.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Pro tip: Take the mural's location into consideration before heading out. Some murals are very tall or on a busy street, making them hard to photograph as is. Depending on the mural you choose, it can be even trickier posing multiple people in front of it.

Discover downtown Tucson

Take a walk through Tucson's downtown area and see what pops out at you.

Maybe you pose in front of the Old Town Artisans, the Historic Pima County Courthouse, in Armory Park, or atop a parking garage with tall buildings pictured behind you. Maybe your favorite restaurant will allow you to take photos in front of their building.

There's also Barrio Viejo, a historic neighborhood south of downtown with colorful homes and ghost art still lingering on some of the walls. People live in this neighborhood, so be respectful.

If you have Wildcat pride

Head over to the University of Arizona campus to show some love to the Wildcats in your holiday photos.

It's probably a given that Old Main is one of the UA campus' most iconic symbols. Other beautiful photo opportunities on campus include outside the Arizona State Museum and the rows of olive trees west of it, or outside Steward Observatory — especially if you're a family that's into astronomy.

The UA has a beautiful campus filled with stunning buildings. Photo ops abound.

Toto, I've a feeling we aren't in Tucson anymore

Maybe you want to drift away from the Tucson scenery you see every day. If that's the case, head to these spots:

Anywhere on Mount Lemmon — Windy Point Vista, hiking trails, picnic areas, Summerhaven, Rose Canyon Lake

Tohono Chul Park — But check out their photo policies first to see where you might fit in

Tucson Botanical Gardens — personal photos are allowed, but commercial use isn't allowed without written consent from the gardens. Call 520-326-9686 (extension *29) if you'd like to set up a photoshoot

Pro tip: You may need to pay admission fees to enter certain spots on this list.