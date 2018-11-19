Dogs and donuts make people happy.
At least, that's what Christa Parsons, the owner of the new Dogs-n-Donuts shop says.
The new shop, located near Petsmart at Broadway and Pantano, offers organic hand-made donuts and other treats for people and their pets.
That means Fido gets a donut of his own while you sip your coffee and munch on a sweet treat.
Parsons had always dreamed of opening a restaurant or cafe, but wasn't sure exactly what that would be.
Meanwhile, she and her husband became certified fitness trainers and owners of Parsons Gym. She has also been running a home bakery business making energy bites, protein bars and other healthier treats for people.
When she rescued her dog, Pete, the aha moment came.
"It changed my life. Really it did," Parsons says. "It was so rewarding. I totally started spoiling him. I already had the healthier ingredients so I started making little dog treats and had this light bulb moment. I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I should do donuts for dogs.'"
So, she started making donuts out of organic peanut butter, oats and eggs with yogurt and honey glaze on top. To test it out, she gave them to her clients at the gym for their dogs to try.
Of course, their dogs loved them, so a business idea was born.
Parsons gets up around 5 a.m. every day to make and package the people donuts out of her home kitchen. She has a Cottage Food Law certificate so she can legally bake in her home for resale.
All of the dog treats are made from scratch in the shop with the help of Parsons' business partner, Charlene Fitzpatrick.
For people, there's a coffee bar, fresh donuts, protein bars, energy bites, t-shirts, hats, mugs and more.
You can deck your dog out in donut duds, too. There are leashes, bandannas and bow ties all with an adorable donut print. There's also a bulk section where you can mix and match treats for your pup.
There are options when it comes to purchasing your doggie donuts. You can get a six pack of regular sized ones, a 12 pack of minis or you can buy them individually.
"People come in and grab a coffee and a donut for them and their dog," Parsons says. "We've gotten a lot of cool response so far."
After the holidays Parsons is hoping to start walking groups where people and their dogs would meet at her shop and walk along the Pantano wash, as well as host dog adoption events and dog training sessions.
"There's something with dogs and donuts," Parsons says. "They're both happy things that make people happy."
If you go
What: Dogs-n-Donuts
Where: 7743 E. Broadway
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday