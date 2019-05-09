Your kids don't have to sit at home all day while you work this summer.
Instead, they can take the bus or the streetcar to a pool and swim all day with a SummerGo Youth Pass.
Passes allow children ages 6-18 unlimited rides on the Sun Link streetcar, Sun Tran and select Sun Shuttle routes and free admission to all city pools except for the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center.
Pass holders are also eligible to receive buy-one, get-one-free youth admission into Reid Park Zoo.
The pass costs $45 and is good from May 23 to Aug. 1.
They're on sale now until June 30 at the following locations:
- Sun Tran Special Services Office, 35 W. Alameda Street
- Sun Tran Administrative Office, 3910 N. Sun Tran Blvd.
- Archer Neighborhood Center and Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
- Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Donna R. Liggins Neighborhood Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
- Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center Pool, 3455 E. Zoo Court
- El Pueblo Activity Center, Richard Barker Regional Complex, 101 W. Irvington Road
- El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway
- Freedom Center, 5000 E. 29th Street
- Quincie Douglas Neighborhood Center, 1563 E. 36th Street
- Randolph Recreation Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
- Santa Rosa Neighborhood Center, 1055 S. 10th Ave.
- Udall Neighborhood Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Go here for more details.