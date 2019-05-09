Sun Link streetcar

Your kids don't have to sit at home all day while you work this summer. 

Instead, they can take the bus or the streetcar to a pool and swim all day with a SummerGo Youth Pass. 

Passes allow children ages 6-18 unlimited rides on the Sun Link streetcar, Sun Tran and select Sun Shuttle routes and free admission to all city pools except for the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center. 

Pass holders are also eligible to receive buy-one, get-one-free youth admission into Reid Park Zoo. 

The pass costs $45 and is good from May 23 to Aug. 1.

They're on sale now until June 30 at the following locations:

