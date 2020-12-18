Thomas Bogart is a native Tucsonan who is driven to make a difference in the community. Through positive engagement, he creates environments and relationships that add value. Early in his career, Thomas spent much of his time working with the most disadvantaged populations in Arizona. While working at the University of Arizona, he contributed to human-subject research in the areas of drug/alcohol dependence and homelessness. This work expanded opportunities to those in need while simultaneously adding to public knowledge. In his time at the U A , he raised the standard of living for thousands of Southern Arizona residents. Currently, Thomas contributes to those around him by working as a Business Operations and Data Manager at Pima JTED. In this role he improves systems and enables the district to offer purposeful Career and Technical Education (CTE) learning opportunities to students of Southern Arizona.
