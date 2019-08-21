1 Utah at BYU, Aug. 29, 8:15 p.m., Tucson time, ESPN. It doesn’t get the attention of the Apple Cup, Civil War, Territorial Cup or Big Game, but the Utes and Cougars have a rivalry that makes the term “bitter” seem mild.
2 Oregon vs. Auburn, Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m. Tucson time, Ch 9. Played in the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Texas, this is the best chance for the Pac-12 to return to some type of national relevance.
3 Oklahoma at UCLA, Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Tucson time, Ch 11. No coach in America will get more attention than UCLA’s Chip Kelly in that week’s lead-up to kickoff at the Rose Bowl. But it could be that OU’s young Lincoln Riley is the “new Chip Kelly.”