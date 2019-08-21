FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Utah running back Zack Moss (2) carries the ball in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Southern California, in Salt Lake City. The Utes were selected to win the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll and they're also ranked in the preseason coaches' poll.

1 Utah at BYU, Aug. 29, 8:15 p.m., Tucson time, ESPN. It doesn’t get the attention of the Apple Cup, Civil War, Territorial Cup or Big Game, but the Utes and Cougars have a rivalry that makes the term “bitter” seem mild.

2 Oregon vs. Auburn, Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m. Tucson time, Ch 9. Played in the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Texas, this is the best chance for the Pac-12 to return to some type of national relevance.

3 Oklahoma at UCLA, Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Tucson time, Ch 11. No coach in America will get more attention than UCLA’s Chip Kelly in that week’s lead-up to kickoff at the Rose Bowl. But it could be that OU’s young Lincoln Riley is the “new Chip Kelly.”