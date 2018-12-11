Unless the Arizona Wildcats wind up blazing through the Pac-12 season with only a few losses, they have two primary tasks remaining this month to keep on track toward an NCAA Tournament berth.
The first, of course, is winning their final three nonconference games, all of which will be played at McKale Center.
The other could be even tougher: The Wildcats have to root hard for their Pac-12 rivals to win this week.
The Pac-12 has only two wins over Top 25 teams so far, ASU’s Nov. 19 win over Mississippi State and Oregon’s Nov. 16 win over Syracuse, and none of the conference’s teams are listed higher in the NET ratings than ASU at No. 26.
That means, as of now, the Wildcats will have just six opportunities to collect résumé-building Quadrant 1 wins in conference play, with only one (ASU) at home, unless the league’s teams improve their collective NET ratings during a big week ahead.
Before UA hosts Baylor at 9 p.m. Saturday, Utah will play at No. 19 Kentucky, Washington will face No. 13 Virginia Tech in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and 20th-ranked ASU will play at Vanderbilt.
The league also has chances to help itself in UA-Baylor, USC-Oklahoma, and Texas A&M-Oregon State games.
But if the Pac-12 flops again, Arizona may not be able to afford a slip-up at home this month — and at least two of its three remaining nonconference games could be tricky.
Here’s a look at them: