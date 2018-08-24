1. Cal 24, Arizona 20 (1993): The 13th-ranked Wildcats blew a 20-0 lead and lost when the Bears returned a deflected pass for a deciding touchdown in the final 3 minutes. Arizona completed the league season 6-2, tied for first with UCLA and USC. A few hours after losing at Cal, Arizona learned that UCLA was upset by Arizona State. UCLA earned a Rose Bowl berth by way of a tiebreaker over Arizona.
2. Oregon 10, Arizona 9 (1994): The Ducks scored the winning touchdown after a fourth-quarter disputed pass-interference call near the UA goal line. The Wildcats entered the game ranked No. 11 and 4-0 in the Pac-10. The Ducks were 5-3 overall but after upsetting Arizona rolled to three more victories, edging Arizona out of a Rose Bowl berth by one game.
3. Penn State 41, Arizona 7 (1999): After its 12-1 season a year earlier, Arizona entered 1999 ranked No. 4 nationally. It chose to set up a game at Penn State, believing it was in position to challenge the No. 3 Nittany Lions, or at least hang tough. After getting blown out, the UA fell apart, finishing 6-6, and couldn’t recover. A year later, coach Dick Tomey resigned.