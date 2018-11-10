I spent way too much time watching some very boring Pac-12 men’s basketball openers last week, but I did come away with three impressions:
- Arizona State freshman Luguentz Dort will be an All-Pac-12 player headed soon to the NBA. He scored 28 and 25 points in the Sun Devils’ first two games. He is a bigger, faster, stronger version of Rawle Alkins, built like an NFL outside linebacker. Also, the Sun Devils drew 17,660 to watch blowouts over cream puffs Cal State Fullerton and McNeese State. Winning in Tempe this season is going to be exceedingly difficult;
- Kevin O’Neill isn’t returning to the Pac-12 Networks for studio work. Big loss. O'Neill was one of the few willing to tell it like it is. Yes, the former UA coach can be a pain in the backside, but his departure leaves the Pac-12 Networks with too many vanilla analysts such as Ben Braun;
- Rincon/University High grad Brendan Rumel got his third career start at Portland State last week. He was matched against Oregon’s 7-foot 2-inch freshman whiz Bol Bol. Rumel, a redshirt sophomore, held his own, scoring nine points and getting three rebounds. Bol had a 12-12 double double. Rumel now gets back to a Big Sky Conference-type schedule, where he should do well. …