1. If you ever drive Interstate 25 from Albuquerque to Denver, you pass through the isolated and small New Mexico town of Raton. That’s home turf for new UA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone. He played QB at New Mexico before hitting it big as a coach. In 2015, Mazzone was paid $846,000 to be UCLA’s offensive coordinator. In 2016, Texas A&M paid him $965,000, and last year $800,000. He failed to earn a $200,000 bonus a year ago when he was part of the exodus from Kevin Sumlin’s staff.
2. Oregon State’s two new coordinators — Brian Lindgren on offense and Tim Tibesar on defense — are being paid $500,000 and $550,000 this season. Both have three-year contracts. Lindgren played at Idaho; Tibesar at North Dakota.
3. New Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who played at San Jose State, is being paid $750,000 by the Ducks this year. It’s the first season of a three-year, $2.4 million deal.