1. Alabama. The Crimson Tide scheduled the Citadel, Louisiana-Lafayette and Arkansas State in nonconference games. It’s not a fluke, either. A year ago, Nick Saban scheduled home games against Mercer — yes, Mercer! — along with Fresno State and Colorado State.
2. Florida. True, the Gators are coming off a 4-7 year, but is that any reason to schedule Charleston Southern, Colorado State and Idaho?
3. Oregon. The Ducks have the Pac-12’s softest schedule, and can you imagine the fans paying high freight for the seats at Autzen Stadium to watch Portland State, Bowling Green and San Jose State?