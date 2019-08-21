1. It has about 60 million subscribers — about half of ESPN’s reach — and is perceived as the home of the military academy football teams. Army will play eight games on the CBS Sports Network, Navy six games and Air Force five.
2. Its second home is the Mountain West Conference; Boise State has five games on the CBS Sports Network and Utah State four. Its final game of a 71-game 2019 schedule is Tucson’s Nova Home Loans Arizona bowl on New Year’s Eve afternoon.
3. The only Power 5 conference teams scheduled to play on the CBS Sports Network this season are Arizona, Purdue, Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, Maryland, Baylor and Texas.