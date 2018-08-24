1. More efficiency on the defensive line. Arizona has placed just one defensive lineman on the All-Pac-12 first team since 1998. That was Brooks Reed, who earned the honor in 2010 and is now playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The three leading teams of Arizona’s last 25 years — 1993, 1994 and 1998 — all had first-team defensive linemen: Rob Waldrop and Tedy Bruschi in 1993 and 1994, and Daniel Greer in 1998.
2. More production from kickers. Arizona hasn’t had an All-Pac-12 first-team placekicker since All-American Steve McLaughlin in 1994. It has had just two first-team punters in the same period: Nick Folk in 2006 and Keenyn Crier in 2007. By comparison, Utah — which joined the league in 2011 — has had the last five first-team punters.
3. A first-team All-Pac-12 quarterback. Arizona remains the only team from the original Pac-10 without a first-team all-conference QB. Nick Foles was second team in 2010 and Keith Smith was similarly honored in 1998. Khalil Tate didn’t make the first or second team last year; those honors went to USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen.