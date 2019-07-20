- Mike DiMuro, a Salpointe Catholic grad, is the son of long-time major-league baseball umpire Lou DiMuro, who umped 2,659 MLB games. Following his father’s path, Mike called 1,878 big-league games, including the 2005 All-Star Game and three division playoff series. He retired last week, at 51. Mike DiMuro’s older brother, Ray DiMuro, also umpired briefly in MLB. The highlight of Mike DiMuro’s career: He was the home plate umpire at Roy Halladay’s perfect game in 2010. Halladay will be inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame Sunday.
- Arizona sophomore-to-be P.J. Austin finished second the Pan American Games U20 long jump championship Friday in San Jose, Costa Rica. It wasn’t just an obscure competition in a faraway land. Austin jumped 25 feet, 7 ¾ inches, a jump exceeded by just four men in UA history, all of them All-Americans. Vance Johnson’s 1982 jump of 26-11 won the NCAA championship. Gayle Hopkins’ jump of 26-9 in 1964 paved the way for him to make the USA Olympic team. Percy Knox jumped 26-3 ¾ in 1990 to become an All-American, and Luis Rivera-Morales cleared 26-1 in 2010, also becoming an All-American. Austin, who is from Maricopa High School near Phoenix, will enter the 2020 Pac-12 season as the league’s long-jump favorite; he cleared 24-7 to finish third this year to two seniors from Oregon.
- After four standout golf seasons at Arizona, including the 2018 NCAA championship, Haley Moore’s pro career continues to thrive. She won the California State Open last week at LaCosta Resort and Spa near San Diego, earning $6,000 after shooting an eight-under par 64 in the first round. A month earlier, Moore won the Cactus Tour’s championship at Stallion Mountain near Las Vegas. She will being LGPA Tour qualifying competition next month.