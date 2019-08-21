1. The 1951 Wildcats took just 31 players and two assistant coaches to Honolulu. They arrived 27 hours before a Friday-night kickoff. This time, Arizona took 70 players, 10 assistant coaches and a staff of almost 25 people to Honolulu. The Wildcats arrived about 80 hours before kickoff.
2. The 1951 game was broadcast on KCNA-AM radio in Tucson, using Hawaii’s play-by-play announcer. Kickoff time in Tucson was 10:30 p.m. This time, the CBS Sports Network broadcast the game beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tucson time.
3. Arizona, 5-5, had not played for 27 days before beating Hawaii 32-21 (although it trailed early 14-0). Hawaii, 4-5, had lost the previous week to the Camp Pendleton Marines and before that to the Naval Sub-Pac team from San Diego. Its record book lists two of its 1951 victories against “Town Team.” Attendance was 7,500.