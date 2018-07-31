A quick drive down East Speedway in midtown Tucson will give you a good idea on what a thrift store town Tucson has become.
Second-hand stores, chains and independents, dot the landscape and can be found across the region from Oro Valley to Sahuarita.
When it comes to thrifting, it pays to do your research.
Shops like the Miracle Center, with two locations at 5527 E. Pima St. and 3029 N. Stone Ave., receive much of their inventory from the estate sales held by The Girls estate sale company after the sales are over.
Other stores can be found in clusters.
The previously mentioned stretch of East Speedway from North Wilmot to North Swan, for example, has no less than five thrift stores, including the 1st Rate, Second Hand Thrift Store, and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store.