Arizona guard Mark Lyons, left, walks off the court with Arizona forward Brandon Ashley while the officials review Colorado's shot as time expired with the score tied in their Pac-12 opener at McKale Center, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013.

If you name is Sabatino Chen, you might want to stop reading this.

Thursday was the five-year anniversary of when Arizona squeaked by the Buffaloes at McKale Center to open up the conference season. Then-Arizona point guard Mark Lyons sunk a free throw to tie the game at 90 with 9.2 seconds left. On the following possession with the clock winding down Chen, a CU guard, appeared to have banked in a game-winning 3-pointer over defensive specialist Kevin Parrom at the buzzer.

The Buffaloes thought they stole a game on the road in a tough McKale Center environment until the game officials went to the monitors to take a closer look. Did he make it? Did he not get it off in time? That’s a debate Colorado and Arizona fans continue to have, but the officials waved off the shot and sent the game into overtime.

The Wildcats won 92-83 and maintained their undefeated record before losing to Oregon the following week.