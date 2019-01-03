If you name is Sabatino Chen, you might want to stop reading this.
Thursday was the five-year anniversary of when Arizona squeaked by the Buffaloes at McKale Center to open up the conference season. Then-Arizona point guard Mark Lyons sunk a free throw to tie the game at 90 with 9.2 seconds left. On the following possession with the clock winding down Chen, a CU guard, appeared to have banked in a game-winning 3-pointer over defensive specialist Kevin Parrom at the buzzer.
The Buffaloes thought they stole a game on the road in a tough McKale Center environment until the game officials went to the monitors to take a closer look. Did he make it? Did he not get it off in time? That’s a debate Colorado and Arizona fans continue to have, but the officials waved off the shot and sent the game into overtime.
The Wildcats won 92-83 and maintained their undefeated record before losing to Oregon the following week.