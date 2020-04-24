Thursday, April 12, 1945, front page: Tucsonan among freed prisoners

57 Miles From Berlin

Lt. Gen. William H. Simpson's Ninth Army troops were 57 miles away from the southwestern limits of Greater Berlin, which includes Potsdam, and the Russians were 32 miles from the capital on the east with the city itself stretching some 25 miles between these two points

Essen and Dortmund, two mighty industrial cities of the Ruhr, were captured by infantrymen of the Ninth Army operating far in the rear of the armored spearheads, and other doughboys of the Ninth drove into Bochum and Brunswick.

The Canadian First and British Second Armies fanned out toward an imminent junction that would close a steel trap on possibly 200,000 German troops in Holland and northwest Germany, making advances of up to 15 miles.

Lt. Gen. Courtney H. Hodges' U. S. First Army broke loose on a 22-miles rampage that carried within 48 miles of Leipzig, putting these American troops within 120 miles of a linkup with the Russians.

Coburg Is Captured

The Third Army captured ancient Coburg and clamped a news blackout on two armored divisions after they had rumbled forward at least 12 and 15 miles, respectively.