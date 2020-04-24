Thursday, April 12, 1945, front page: Tucsonan among freed prisoners

TUCSONAN AMONG FREED PRISONERS
Three American officers, recently freed from German prison camps by the advancing Russians, are in a happy mood as they arrive in Boston. Left to right are Lt. William Wall, San Francisco; Lt. Jack Tidwell, Tucson, a former University of Arizona student, who was captured while fighting with the 5th Army in Italy; and Lt. William R/. Swanson, El Centro, Calif. (AP Wirephoto.)
Brunswick By-Passed, Yanks Roar Through Heart Of Reich
Allied Crossing Of Last Water Barrier Before German Capital Believed Imminent As Nazi Opposition Is Almost Non-Existent
PARIS, Thursday, April 12. ─ (AP) ─ Armored columns of the U. S. Ninth Army swept within 57 miles of Berlin and within 115 miles of the Russian front yesterday in a startling advance of more than 50 miles that carried to the Elbe river at Magdeburg. A crossing of this water barrier before the German capital was believed imminent.
The sensational eastward drive, longest single day's thrust yet made on German soil, was accomplished by the Second (Hell on Wheels) Armored Division, which by-passed the manufacturing city of Brunswick and roared through the heart of the Reich against practically non-existent opposition. A late front dispatch said the river could be bridged within a few hours unless unexpected resistance developed. This would set the stage for an early junction with the Red Army. Correspondents said the linkup might be made within a few days.
57 Miles From Berlin
Lt. Gen. William H. Simpson's Ninth Army troops were 57 miles away from the southwestern limits of Greater Berlin, which includes Potsdam, and the Russians were 32 miles from the capital on the east with the city itself stretching some 25 miles between these two points
Essen and Dortmund, two mighty industrial cities of the Ruhr, were captured by infantrymen of the Ninth Army operating far in the rear of the armored spearheads, and other doughboys of the Ninth drove into Bochum and Brunswick.
The Canadian First and British Second Armies fanned out toward an imminent junction that would close a steel trap on possibly 200,000 German troops in Holland and northwest Germany, making advances of up to 15 miles.
Lt. Gen. Courtney H. Hodges' U. S. First Army broke loose on a 22-miles rampage that carried within 48 miles of Leipzig, putting these American troops within 120 miles of a linkup with the Russians.
Coburg Is Captured
The Third Army captured ancient Coburg and clamped a news blackout on two armored divisions after they had rumbled forward at least 12 and 15 miles, respectively.
The Seventh Army completely encircled the famous ball-bearing manufacturing city of Schweinfurt and stormed into it from two sides. The French First Army fought forward three miles into the northern edge of the Black forest, southeast of Karishuhe.
British troops in the north punched to within 45 miles of Hamburg, but were still held four miles outside the port of Bremen; to their west the Canadians crossed the Issel river deeper into Holland, where scores of thousands of Germans were trapped.
