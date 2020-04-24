Thursday, April 19, 1906 front page: Earthquake in San Francisco

DESTROYED

San Francisco's Appalling Catastrophe

EARTHQUAKE AND FIRE.

California's Metropolis Almost Wiped Out By Fire After an Earthquake Shock ─ Water Supply Cut Off and Dynamite Used ─ United States Troops Assist City Officials. Other Cities and Palo Also Meet With Disaster ─ Loss of Life Terrible.

Wholesale destruction by earthquake and fire in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Salinas, Hollister, at Stanford University and other towns ─ Fire Losses beyond computation ─ Hundreds of millions wiped off the earth ─ Loss of life, especially in San Francisco in the thousands and list increasing every hour ─ U.S. troops on duty.

