 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday budget

Thursday budget

  • Updated

METRO

Tucson & Region (with graphic, 1 strip ad)

1 — PARTIAL STRIP: 120921-tuc-metro-cv-county, about 20 inches, no art for print.

HED: 2 lines of 23

2 - LEAD RAIL: 120921-tuc-metro-ballots, about 20 inches, no art for print.

HED: 2 lines of 15

3 - CP: 120921-tuc-metro-migrant-surge, about 40 inches.

HED: HED: 1 line of 22

4: BOTTOM: 120921-tuc-metro-hobbs, about 35 inches, two headshots for print. 

HED: 1 line of 30

5 - BOTTOM RAIL: 120821-tuc-metro-daily-covid-g1

6, IF NEEDED: 120921-tuc-metro-pharmacies, 28 inches, optional headshot for print. CAN RUN INSIDE OR HOLD IF NO ROOM. HED: 

 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News