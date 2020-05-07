You are the owner of this article.
Thursday, June 1, 1899, front page: Pearl Hart's first stage coach robbery

WE HAVE A WOMAN BANDIT.

Stage Held Up By a Man and Woman.

They Secure Three Hundred and Fifty Dollars, a Six Shooter and a Gold Watch from the Passengers.

Associated Press Night Report.

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 31. ─ Arizona has a woman bandit. She helped a male companion to hold up the Globe and Florence stage yesterday. The robbery took place near Riverside, a station half way between the two towns. Neither of the robbers wore a mask, and though the smaller wore men's clothing, there was no doubt of her sex. The descriptions of the two fitted a man and woman who had been in Florence the day before.

There were three passengers on the stage from whom $350, a six-shooter and a gold watch were taken. While the male robber was searching the victims, his companion kept them terrorized with a shotgun. A posse is hunting for the bandits.

Sheriff Wakefield of this city also received a dispatch as follows:

FLORENCE, May 31. ─ Stage held up at Cain Spring Canyon yesterday about 5 o'clock, p. m., by two persons, one a medium-sized man, resembles a Swede, weighs about 160 pounds; the other small of stature, long black hair, supposed to be a woman, wore a white brimmed hat; rode black and bay horses with blind bridles, leading one to suppose they were traveling by wagon.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Online producer

